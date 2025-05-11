Harry Potter Fans Surprised With “Breathtaking” New Books

Harry Potter fans have been surprised with a “breathtaking” new collection of the book series. The bad news is unless you can read German, all you are going to be able to do is look at them on your shelf. The good news is they look so good — or “breathtaking” as one fan puts it — that this will be sufficient enough for many hardcore Harry Potter fans.

More specifically, German publisher Carlsen is set to release new Harry Potter hardcover editions designed by artist George Caltsoudas for each of the seven books in the J.K. Rowling book series. The collection is set to release on September 1, and features all seven books: 1997’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s / Philosopher’s Stone, 1998’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 1999’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2000’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2003’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2005’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and 2007’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

“This was quite a big project to take on and took months and months… and months to get right,” said the aforementioned Caltsoudas about the new releases. “Normally I would feel a huge sense of achievement but It’s actually more of a bittersweet vibe instead. Still, having connected with these stories on a deeply personal level when I was much younger, it is an honor to have been given the chance to illustrate my own vision of this world (almost) the way I remember it in my head.”

The illustrator continues: “For those of you who are fans and collectors, there is more art for these covers that has not yet been revealed. I think many of you will really love the spines, as we tried out something that has not been done before in any of the previous edition.”

It is not clear if these books are going to be available globally or be limited to Germany. If the latter, Harry Potter fans could always import the books, though that could make nabbing the entire collection pricey.

