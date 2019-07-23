Movies

Harry Potter Fans Celebrate Daniel Radcliffe’s 30th Birthday

Today is Daniel Radcliffe’s birthday. The British actor is best known for his role as Harry Potter […]

By

Today is Daniel Radcliffe‘s birthday. The British actor is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the eight-film Harry Potter film series. Today he turns 30 years old and Harry Potter fans are celebrating on social media.

Radcliffe first appeared as Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001, when he was 12-years-old. Fans watched him grow up as Harry through eight films released over the course of a decade until the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, released in 2011 when Radcliffe was 22 years old.

Radcliffe has also appeared in films such as The Woman in Black in 2012, Kill Your Darlings 2013, Victor Frankenstein in 2015, and Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Imperium in 2016. Keep reading to see how fans are celebrating his birthday.

