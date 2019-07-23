Harry Potter Fans Celebrate Daniel Radcliffe’s 30th Birthday

Today is Daniel Radcliffe‘s birthday. The British actor is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the eight-film Harry Potter film series. Today he turns 30 years old and Harry Potter fans are celebrating on social media.

Radcliffe first appeared as Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001, when he was 12-years-old. Fans watched him grow up as Harry through eight films released over the course of a decade until the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, released in 2011 when Radcliffe was 22 years old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Radcliffe has also appeared in films such as The Woman in Black in 2012, Kill Your Darlings 2013, Victor Frankenstein in 2015, and Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Imperium in 2016. Keep reading to see how fans are celebrating his birthday.

Decade by Decade

1999 vs 2009 vs 2019 – Happy 30th birthday Daniel Radcliffe /* pic.twitter.com/wmudpsRFg8 — Valou (@ilbelloragazzo) July 23, 2019

Feeling Old

he’s 30 today y’all

i’m feeling so old…

happy bday daniel radcliffe!💖#HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/0lbNmDz5WD — lore 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@domtrzzo) July 23, 2019

Harry Potter is 30

today is daniel radcliffe’s birthday

harry potter is now 30 years old pic.twitter.com/Qqw6FY8WJZ — 𝘍𝘶𝘯𝘬𝘺 𝘚𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 (@DigitalAbdullah) July 23, 2019

Childhood Memories

Happy 30th Birthday to Daniel Radcliffe! Thanks for making our childhood truly magical. #HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/vfj4jna3aF — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 23, 2019

Thank You So Much

Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe♥️

Thank you so much for the memories, and for your great portrayal of Harry in the Harry Potter series that had me deeply hooked..💥 pic.twitter.com/wShAQnKKKG — Mich@16 (@Mich1693698727) July 23, 2019

Flying High

Wishing Daniel Radcliffe a very Happy 30th Birthday. Born this day in 1989. Love him in The Woman In Black, The Harry Potter series, My Boy Jack. pic.twitter.com/EClwpW5NvV — Maddylovesherclassicfilms (@Maddylovesherc1) July 23, 2019

Hermione Is All of Us

A Wizard Playing an Actor

“I thought I was an actor playing a wizard, but really, I was a wizard playing an actor.” – Daniel Radcliffe #HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe pic.twitter.com/uq1yOThaUK — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 23, 2019

The Best Moment of His Life

“My dad came running in and said, ‘Guess who they want to play Harry Potter!?’ and I started to cry. It was the best moment of my life” – Daniel Radcliffe#HappyBirthdayDanielRadcliffe — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 23, 2019

Feel Old Yet?