5 Movies to Watch After Netflix’s Exterritorial

The Netflix original film Exterritorial has struck a chord with subscribers. The high-octane German-language actioner follows Sara (Jeanne Goursaud), a single mother with a military background, as she relentlessly searches for her son after he mysteriously disappears inside a U.S. consulate building. Although the storyline is reminiscent of plenty of other tales of parents going to extremes to protect their young, Exterritorial is nonetheless a compelling escapist thriller with a ferocious leading lady and a strong emotional core. Additionally, the sense of familiarity isn’t necessarily a bad thing, because if you dig this type of picture, there are plenty of similar efforts with which you may also connect.

With that in mind, we have cobbled together five films to watch after you experience Exterritorial.

Commando

Can a list of action thrillers be complete without at least one Arnold Schwarzenegger flick included? We don’t think so. There are a few Arnie pictures we could have chosen from, but Commando is a tried-and-true classic guaranteed to get the blood pumping. The picture catches up with former Special Forces operative John Matrix (Schwarzenegger), whose idyllic existence is interrupted when ill-intentioned ruffians kidnap his daughter, Jenny (Alyssa Milano), at the behest of a South American dictator with designs on forcing Matrix to lead a coup.

Like Sara in Exterritorial, Matrix shows an unwavering level of determination in his quest to rescue his child. The action presents early and remains palpable for the duration, making this a perfect choice when you’re in the mood to escape into a somewhat mindless, yet still well-made actioner.

Taken

Liam Neeson may not have pioneered what we’ve dubbed the parent on a mission to rescue a child in peril subgenre, but he is undoubtedly the face of it. His turn as frenzied father Bryan Mills in Taken has spawned countless memes, two sequels (to date), and a legion of imposters. Neeson’s fully committed performance and devotion to his daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace), give the picture a modicum of depth that we don’t always see in films of this ilk. No wonder it has such a devoted fanbase.

If Exterritorial has you hungry for more pulse-pounding action featuring a parent willing to go to the ends of the earth to protect their young, look no further. It’s no great secret that this 2008 effort remains top-tier entertainment and likely had an influence on the aforementioned Exterritorial.

Breaking In

Breaking In is a serviceable popcorn thriller featuring a fiercely protective matriarch (Gabrielle Union) trying to keep her brood safe during a harrowing home invasion. Like Exterritorial, the picture is set primarily in a single location, allowing the tension to gradually build as the proverbial walls begin to close in.

We won’t sugar coat it: Breaking In is definitely a little on the formulaic side, however, it’s still a solid choice for a night in when you want to turn off your brain and escape from reality for a spell.

Skyscraper

We’re not talking about the much-maligned steamy ‘90s actioner starring the late Anna Nicole Smith, but rather the 2018 epic starring Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell. Similar to Exterritorial, Skyscraper unfolds primarily at a single location and sees a determined parent (Johnson) fighting tooth and nail to save loved ones from harm’s way. In this case, Johnson is attempting to save his spouse (Campbell) and two children (McKenna Roberts and Noah Cottrell) from a gargantuan structure set on fire by ruthless terrorists.

Skyscraper may not warrant the same emotional buy-in as a film like Exterritorial, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a fun diversion with plenty of dynamic action sequences.

Kidnap

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry toplines this intense abduction thriller. Berry plays Karla, a hardworking single mom who will stop at nothing to rescue her son (Sage Correa) from the clutches of a pair of callous kidnappers. Karla shows a similar level of tenacity to Sara in Exterritorial, putting her life in danger and taking matters into her own hands in a noble attempt to rescue her boy.

If you’re game to check this one out, you can find it streaming on Tubi as of this writing.

So, now you have our top five picks for what to watch after you experience Exterritorial on Netflix.