Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Hilarious Story About Causing Fan to Faint

Thanks to the Harry Potter series of films, Daniel Radcliffe went from a young actor to a household name, portraying the titular character to great acclaim from fans. Still, Radcliffe has spoken candidly about some of the bizarre side effects of his fame — including a pretty surprising anecdote he recently shared while on The Jonathan Ross Show. While appearing on the late night program, Radcliffe told a story about how accidentally touching the arm of a young fan at a publicity event literally caused her to faint.

“I was visiting a Japanese school for a publicity thing … and I literally brushed a young girl [on the arm] while I was walking past her and I said, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And boom! Fainted,” Radcliffe revealed. “I had brushed her and spoken to her and [it] was too much. And she fainted.”

While Radcliffe acknowledged how bizarre the interaction was, he also admitted that he took a moment to revel in it.

“Because that doesn’t last forever,” Radcliffe continued. “Like, when you have a moment like that, you’ve kind of got to take in how weird and cool that is.”

In previous interviews, Radcliffe has shared what it was like to cross paths with fans — even those who might not recognize him in public.

“I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they’ll be like ‘this is Harry Potter’ and the kids will be like ‘no it’s not’,” Radcliffe admitted in 2018. “It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says ‘you were a huge part of my childhood.’ For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else’s life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I’m incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing.”

Potter and many of his costars are set to reunite in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a

special that will air on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a new statement. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

