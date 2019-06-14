Harry Potter Stars Reveal They’d Return as Older Characters if a Reboot Happened

If there is a reboot of the Harry Potter film franchise, at least two significant actors from the originals would be open to returning in new roles. Specifically, two of Harry’s school friends are open to returning to a potential reboot series in the roles of their own fathers. During an interview in support of Universal Studios Orlando’s “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure” earlier this week, former franchise stars Tom Felton and Rupert Grint were on hand to talk about their experiences with Harry Potter.

Felton played Draco Malfoy, and Grint played Ron Weasley — but the pair are less interested in picking up those roles as older characters thant hey would be in taking on the roles of Lucius Malfoy and Arthur Weasley. While both characters play a significant role in the Harry Potter stories, Malfoy had a significantly larger part. EW asked the pair whether they would step in to play their parents in a prospective reboot — something that sounds strange to think about, except when you consider that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 came out in 2011, just 8 years after Lord of the Rings: Return of the King — and Lord of the Rings is already in active development for a new, mega-budget TV adaptation.

“Absolutely,” Felton (who also recently said he would return to The Flash if asked) told EW. “I say I’ll do it for free but [laughs]…yeah, I’d love to.”

Grint agreed, saying, “I’d be up for that…it’d be a nice kind of bit of closure.”

