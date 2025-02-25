Harry Potter Star Makes “Terrible Confession” About Films: “It’s Quite Boring”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has shared a fascinating behind the scenes tidbit about the movies. In an interview with the BBC, the actor discussed the impact the franchise has had on so many people, detailing the emotional reaction he and his family have when they enter the Great Hall when going on the Harry Potter tour at Warner Bros. When talking about the “magic” of the stories, Isaacs admitted it was “quite boring” making the films, noting that he experienced “the pleasures” more when meeting fans and seeing how much the stories mean to them.

“Even though I was in the films, when I’ve taken the godchildren or nephews and nieces to the tour, and the thing comes up and suddenly you’re in the Great Hall, every time I burst out in tears,” Isaacs said. “It’s incredibly moving and overwhelming. See, there’s some magic that happened in those stories and in those books, initially in the films … It’s a terrible confession to make – they weren’t that much fun to make because it’s quite boring making big special effects films. However, the pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people, for whom their lives were changed by it and still people are reading it and sharing with their children.”

Isaacs portrayed Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight Harry Potter films, making his debut in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The only two installments he missed were The Sorcerer’s Stone and The Prisoner of Azkaban. Lucius, the father of Draco Malfoy, was a secondary antagonist for much of the series, as he worked closely with Lord Voldemort as a Death Eater.

While the mainline Harry Potter films concluded with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, there has been frequent speculation Warner Bros. would be interested in adapting the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie. Isaacs has addressed the possibility of returning for such a project, saying, “never say never.” He praised the play, though noted there’s no guarantee it would work as a film.

It’s important to keep in mind Isaacs is not saying the movies themselves are boring; it’s just that the experience of actually making them wasn’t always exciting. That point of view is understandable. During production of major studio tentpoles, the actors can find themselves spending long days performing in front of a green screen and pretending to react to things that will be added in post. It isn’t until the finished product comes together that the filmmakers’ vision becomes clear. The visual effects are a vital ingredient of these types of movies, and those shots aren’t complete until principal photography has wrapped. There’s a big difference between seeing the final cut of the Battle of Hogwarts and standing around the set waiting to do the next take. Isaacs is certainly aware of the impact Harry Potter has had on so many. Even he gets caught up in the moment when he goes on the tour.

While they weren’t always fun to make, the Harry Potter movies left an undeniable mark on pop culture, fully immersing audiences in the imaginative Wizarding World. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming TV show adaptation delivers similar results. In particular, the series’ ensemble cast will have a tall task following the footsteps of their cinematic counterparts. Lucius Malfoy wasn’t a main character, but Isaacs nevertheless left his stamp on the role with a memorable performance.