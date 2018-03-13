‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Trailer Officially Establishes Harry Potter ‘Wizarding World’ Film Universe

The official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been released, and Harry Potter fans are buzzing about what they saw. However, while things like the first footage of Jude Law’s young Dumbledore, or those Deathly Hallows Easter eggs are getting a lot of chatter, we thought this was actually one of the most interesting shots in that trailer:

That logo is the first official branding of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter shared universe franchise, which will go under the brand name of “Wizarding World.” Fantastic Beasts is the first foray into that expanded universe of storytelling; and with three more planned films after Crimes of Grindelwald (and each one set in a different city), the Wizarding World is going to blow wide open in a big way, and quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other plans for the franchise include continued promotion of the actual Wizarding World attraction at Universal Studios; a new Harry Potter cruise line; some new console games, and more. Along with all of that, there’s perennial talk about rebooting the film series (which is likely to happen at one point or another), and/or more spinoff film franchises. We’ve already shared our wish list for 5 great Harry Potter spinoffs – check those out and let us know if you agree, in the comments!

Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will continue the story of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), while expanding our view of the prequel era leading up to Harry Potter’s story. Check out the story synopsis, below:

Fantastic Beasts 2 – “At the end of the first film, the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to hit theaters on November 16.