HBO Officially Announces ‘Deadwood’ Movie

Deadwood fans rejoice because HBO just confirmed a movie is finally happening.

HBO revealed the big news at the Television Critics Association presentation, a topic that has come up a number of years in the past. HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that the new Deadwood movie will start shooting rather soon too (via EW).

“I can finally-finally confirm we are greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October,” Bloys said. Bloys revealed that part of the reason it took so long was trying to get the cast back together on a schedule that would work, calling it a “logistical nightmare”. Thankfully it looks like HBO managed to get it done, and it will start shooting later this year.

Casey Bloys can “finally finally” confirm #Deadwood movie is coming. Oct start date for production. “It has been a logsitics nightmare getting all of the cast members’ schedules lined up, but it is there.” Hopes to air it spring 2019. #TCAs18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) July 25, 2018

HBO knows how much fans have wanted this ever since the series was canceled in 2004, as they seem to always get a question or two about a reunion.

“We’ve been asked the Deadwood question for 11 consecutive years,” joked HBO corporate communications chief Quentin Schaffer.

Variety’s Danielle Turchiano was at the presentation and noted that the film is aiming for a Spring 2019 release date.

Deadwood ran from 2004 to 2006, totaling 3 seasons, and during its run, it was heralded as one of the best shows on television. This new movie should act as a fitting bookend for fans, but who knows, maybe this will kick off a Deadwood revival. With how long this one took to get off the ground, we’re guessing not, but who knows, anything’s possible, right?

Deadwood stars Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Garret), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane), Powers Boothe (Cy Tolliver), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Sarah Paulson (Miss Isringhausen), Brian Cox (Jack Langrishe), Gale Harold (Wyatt Earp), and Austin Nichols (Morgan Earp).

“Set in 1876, when the richest gold strike in U.S. history drew a throng of restless misfits to an outlaw settlement in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Deadwood features a cast of surly inhabitants led by actors Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane.”