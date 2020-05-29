HBO Max Pulls Available Movies List After Some Didn't Make It to the Service

✖

The HBO Max streaming service launched this week with a pretty extensive library of movies and TV shows for fans to enjoy, providing some stiff new competition for the rest of the streaming industry. That being said, the massive roster of movies that was initially announced isn't fully present on the service as it stands now. Ahead of the launch, a list of more than 600 movies that were set to be available on Day 1 was released online (HBO Max confirmed to ComicBook.com that the list was accurate), but many of them are nowhere to be found. In light of those absences, WarnerMedia has pulled its entire "Currently Available on HBO Max" list from its website.

WarnerMedia's website, as well as its commercials regarding the launch of HBO Max, advertised movies like Batman Begins, The Matrix, 13 Going on 30, and many others. But those movies are all missing from the streaming lineup. Digging even further, and looking at the list of titles that was made available online ahead of the launch, you'll notice that a lot of titles aren't on the service.

Blade Runner, Dr. Strangelove, Annie Hall, A Time to Kill, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Lethal Weapon 1-4, Sherlock Holmes, Snakes on a Plane, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are all among the titles that were supposed to be available on HBO Max when it arrived. Not one of them is actually there.

Due to licensing agreements and various streaming contracts, moving things onto a new streaming service isn't always so simple. It's understandable that some titles that were planned for launch weren't able to be acquired. But a roster of missing movies of this magnitude is a bit surprising, especially when the company confirmed to multiple outlets that the initial list was correct.

There were pleasant surprises with the the arrival of HBO Max, in addition to all of the missing pieces. For example, all eight Harry Potter films were present at launch, which is something most people didn't expect to see.

Still, seeing the service without so many promised additions is frustrating. It's tough to sign up for one thing and get a product that isn't exactly what you'd hoped for. HBO Max and WarnerMedia are likely still working hard to grow this streaming roster over time, so let's cross our fingers that these missing movies show up sooner, rather than later.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.