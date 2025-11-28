HBO Max Is About To Lose an Underrated Dreamworks Movie

HBO Max users are running out of time to watch a criminally underrated DreamWorks movie before it leaves the platform. The animation studio is one of the biggest in the business today, but there are a few slept-on gems in DreamWorks’ catalog of animated films. That is the case for one DreamWorks movie that hit screens in 2010 amid a trio of releases for DreamWorks that year, including the franchise-launching How to Train Your Dragon and the franchise-continuing Shrek Forever After.

We’re talking about Megamind, the star-studded animated superhero comedy featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, and Brad Pitt. The film has called HBO Max home for a while now, but it will stop streaming on the platform on November 30th. The movie centers around the titular character, a highly intelligent alien supervillain who finds himself lacking purpose when he actually defeats his longtime enemy, the heroic Metro Man. When he creates a new opponent that decides it’s more fun to be a bad guy, he finds himself in a race against time to save the city.

Megamind Is a Slept-on Masterpiece

“Masterpiece” may seem like high praise for a movie that went largely overlooked in the crowded animated movie landscape, but Megamind deserves that praise and your last-minute watch. The movie effectively flips the script on superhero films, centering the premise on the idea of what would happen if the villain defeated the hero, and in doing so deconstructs the black-and-white view of good vs. evil. The movie is downright funny and heartwarming in its take on the villain’s journey story and the way it approaches the existential question of what a villain does without a hero to fight. When you get down to it, Megamind is just a brilliant film that is based on a fresh premise and features a great voice cast.

Despite being incredibly good, Megamind didn’t get anywhere near the attention it deserved. The film did bring in a great 321.9 million box office haul and a 73% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was overshadowed by other major releases of the time, including How to Train Your Dragon, another DreamWorks movie that released during the same year and became a massive hit. The film has thankfully built a cult following in recent years and has even become a streaming hit, making its departure from HBO Max among the more upsetting exits in November.

Where to Stream Megamind After It Leaves HBO Max?

DreamWorks fans will have a difficult time streaming Megamind once it leaves HBO Max, so they’ll want to fit in a final watch while they still can. The movie currently isn’t streaming on any other platforms, and it’s uncertain if it will fly to a new streaming home in December. The film is available to rent or purchase online. Its lackluster 2024 sequel, Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, is available on Peacock.

