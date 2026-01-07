HBO Max Just Added an Acolyte Star’s Horror Comedy (And It’s a Perfect Replacement for Knives Out)

Whodunits have kept viewers on their toes for decades, and director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series successfully revived the genre for the modern era. Blending classic Agatha Christie-style murder mystery tropes with sharp modern social commentary, clever twists, and plenty of laughs, the franchise has been a breakout hit. Following the massive success of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, fans looking for more hilariously fun murder mysteries need to check out an Acolyte star’s “Certified Fresh” 2020s horror comedy that just landed on HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers can now stream A24’s hit movie Bodies Bodies Bodies after the film joined the platform on January 1st. Amandla Stenberg, who played the lead roles of Osha and Mae in Acolyte, stars in the film as Sophie, part of a group of 20-somethings who plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion. But things take a terrifying turn when a fun party game ends with a dead body on the ground, leading to backstabbing, secrets, and toxicity as the group tries to figure out who the actual killer is.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Is a Must-Watch for Knives Out Fans

Bodies Bodies Bodies is the perfect next watch for fans of the Knives Out film series. While both are pretty different in their approach to the whodunit genre, Knives Out taking a more traditional approach while the A24 movie takes a more satirical, tech-driven approach for a Gen Z audience, both blend classic murder mystery tropes with contemporary social commentary and dark humor. While Knives Out skewers class and family divides, Bodies Bodies Bodies satirizes Gen Z’s performative wokeness and tech culture, all while building a heavy sense of paranoia that leaves even viewers questioning what is real and who is telling the truth.

Knives Out has risen as one of the most prominent whodunits in recent memory, but Bodies Bodies Bodies has remained far more underrated, albeit very successful. More than just being the perfect replacement for Knives Out, the movie is really just a great whodunit and horror comedy. The film even earned a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critic score. Described by New York Times critic Lena Wilson as “Euphoria with knives,” the movie is a modern Scream or Clue designed for the digital age that expertly blends modern teen drama, including toxic relationships and social media dynamics, with murderous suspense. The movie is both engaging and well-executed, with genuine twists that make for a hilariously fun time.

What’s New on HBO Max?

