HBO Max Just Added One the Best Movie Sequels Ever (But the Original Is Missing)

It’s not often that a movie sequel manages to match, or even improve upon, the original, but a few have risen up to the challenge. Throughout the history of cinema, only a handful of movies have crafted rare examples of sequels that surpass their predecessors, including a top-tier sequel that is now streaming on HBO Max without its original film.

When the marmalade-loving bear Paddington first jumped from the pages of Michael Bond’s stories and onto the screen in 2014, he was an instant hit with families, and he managed to bring even more heartwarming laughter just three years later in Paddington 2. Director Paul King’s live-action animated comedy movie is one of the best, if not the best, movie sequels ever made, and HBO Max subscribers can now stream it after it joined the streaming lineup on February 27th. Those wanting to jump aboard the story of the beloved anthropomorphic bear will be somewhat out of luck, as the original Paddington did not arrive to HBO Max with its sequel. The third film in the series, Paddington in Peru, is also absent from the streamer.

Paddington 2 Is a Near-Perfect Family Film

It’s hard to imagine that the original Paddington could get even better. After all, the 2014 movie is one of the best family movies of all time, its top-tier production values and genuinely touching story about finding a home resonating with adults and children alike and earning it a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. But Paddington 2 managed to improve on that, delivering a near-perfect and “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer score of 99% with a heartwarming and impeccably crafted story that expands on the charm of its predecessor as Paddington settles into life with the Brown family, only to become involved in a thrilling caper when he is wrongly imprisoned for stealing a gift for his Aunt Lucy.

The sequel has a perfect blend of humor, charm, and heartfelt storytelling, and while it may seem odd to compare a family film to The Godfather Part II, Paddington 2 absolutely matches that iconic film in terms of quality. The movie improved on the original in every way, from delivering a more focused story that raised the stakes and the emotional impact to Hugh Grant’s standout performance as the villain Phoenix Buchanan, a character who is a more charismatic and comedic antagonist than in the first film. Paddington 2 also features superior, more creative visuals, with a vibrant, Wes Anderson-inspired aesthetic and an impressive sequence set inside a pop-up book. The movie really is a top-tier sequel, and just about anybody can enjoy it.

