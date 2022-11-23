HBO Max Announces Lizzo Live Concert Release Date

Lizzo is having a concert and you can watch it from the comfort of your couch on HBO Max. On December 31, gather round for a bunch of her chart-topping hits on the streaming platform. Lizzo's been working with HBO Max a lot this year as she has a documentary Love, Lizzo premiering on the app tomorrow. As her star continues to rise, people want to experience that live show for themselves. Anyone who's seen her social media presence knows that the fun is never far behind when she's performing. Just this week she brought out Cardi B for a number that shook an entire stadium. While the special was filmed in the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, you won't have to hop on a plane to see the show. Check out the clip down below!

In anticipation of the concert, here's what to expect, "Celebrate the new year with Emmy® and three-time GRAMMY-winning superstar Lizzo, her band The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, The Big Grrrls with special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott for a spectacular show filled with lots of love, positivity and incredible music."

The Max Original concert special Lizzo: Live in Concert debuts Saturday, December 31 on @HBOMax: https://t.co/dnYw3xH3BG



Produced by Done+Dusted, Lizzo: Live in Concert was filmed during singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist & actress @Lizzo’s The Special Tour earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/9EuSPn7GHX — Inside HBO Max (@InsideHBOMax) November 23, 2022

Lizzo Is Excited To Share This Moment With Her Fans

"Growing up, I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," Lizzo said in a statement. "I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max would continue, "To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo's formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey."

HBO Max previewed Lizzo's big documentary earlier this month: "Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."