HBO Max Reveals Trailer For Lizzo Documentary

Love, Lizzo is coming to HBO Max and the special has a brand new trailer. In the documentary, fans will get a look into her world outside of the bombastic music videos and ear worm singles. On November 24th, viewers can check in for all the fun on the streaming platform. Doug Pray directs the movie and Lizzo sits in the chair of executive producer. Lizzobangers is her production company and they're putting on quite the show. The HBO Max doc will feature home videos, archival content and some sleek footage backstage at her concerts. Social media users have long been enamored with Lizzo's rise to fame. As a flute player, those videos live on in Internet time undefeated. In the clip she explained, "Nobody was trying to sign a fat, Black girl that rapped and sang and played the flute. It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

HBO Max Is Very Excited For The Collaboration

"Growing up, I never dreamed I'd get to experience all of the things I've accomplished in my life, and I'm just getting started," Lizzo said in a statement. "I'm so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y'all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process."

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, "To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo's formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey."

Synopsis for Love, Lizzo

Here's how HBO Max describes Lizzo's big show: "Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom."

