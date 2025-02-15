HBO Max Adding One of the Best Movies of 2024

One of the best movies of 2024 is streaming for the very first time starting in March, courtesy of HBO Max. Dune Part 2, Nos Veratu, The Brutalist, The Substance, Anora, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, and many more movies headlined 2024. While there were some box office stand outs and while some movies impressed critics and hardcore movie enthusiasts, there isn’t an abundance of classics that will be remembered in the many years to come.

In a year like 2024, the debate over the best movie of the year is all over the place and features many shouts. Some years, a handful of movies dominate the conversation, but in a year like 2024 there appears to be a different choice for every single person you ask.

While not the most commonly shouted movie for movie of the year, Sing Sing from director Greg Kwedar and A24 is certainly in the conversation, as evident by its 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This is not just the critics score, but the audience score as well. It is not uncommon for a movie to blow critics away but not resonate with the audience in the same fashion. Sing Sing is not one of these movies though. It appears just about everyone who has seen it has enjoyed it.

Those who haven’t seen the movie can soon stream it for free via an HBO Max subscription. More specifically, and for the first time, Sing Sing is set to begin streaming on March 21, only on HBO Max. How long the 2024 movie is going to be available on HBO Max, and how long it will be a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, remains to be seen.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, Sing Sing actually debuted in 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival, however, it didn’t hit theaters until July 12, 2024. And the movie managed to turn a profit at theaters, making $3.5 million at the box office on a $2 budget.

Those that decide to check out Sing Sing when it comes to HBO Max next month should expect a runtime of 105 minutes. That said, those that do check it out should be mindful it is rated “R” for explicit language throughout the movie.

