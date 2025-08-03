HBO Max Now Exclusively Streaming Shia LaBeouf’s Best Movie

HBO Max is now exclusively streaming Shia LaBeouf’s best movie, one of the great comedies of the 21st century, and one of the best movies of 2019. How long the Shia LaBeouf movie will be streaming via HBO Max, we do not know. HBO does not disclose this information. Likewise, who knows how long it will be an HBO Max exclusive. Right now though, the only other place the movie can be streamed without a rental is via Canopy, but that requires a US public library card to access.

While the most popular Shia LaBeouf movie is no doubt 2007’s Transformers or even 2003’s Holes, these are not the actor’s best work. His two best movies to date both came in the same year, 2019. Trying to pick between the two — The Peanut Butter Falcon and Honey Boy — is like splitting hairs. However, the edge has to be given to The Peanut Butter Falcon because not only does it boast critical acclaim, but it actually had an impressive run at the box office.

Back in 2019, it did $23.3 million at the box office on a budget of $6.2 million. In other words, it was a sleeper hit, and was actually the highest-grossing independent film of the year.

For those who have never heard of it, The Peanut Butter Falcon is a comedy drama starring not just Shia LaBeouf but Dakota Johnson, Zack Gottsagen, John Hawkes, and Thomas Haden Church. And it’s really good, as most evident by its 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, there are admittedly plenty of movies each year with very high scores on Rotten Tomatoes that don’t end up resonating with a broader audience. The Peanut Butter Falcon is not one of these movies though as its audience score is even higher at 96%.

“A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church),” reads an official story synopsis of the movie for those unfamiliar with it. “A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.”

Those that decide to stream The Peanut Bitter Falcon via HBO Max should expect a runtime of roughly 98 minutes and PG-13 rating for bad language, some violence, and smoking.

Those that decide to stream The Peanut Bitter Falcon via HBO Max should expect a runtime of roughly 98 minutes and PG-13 rating for bad language, some violence, and smoking.