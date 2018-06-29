Iconic ‘He-Man’ Meme Becomes SDCC Exclusive Action Figure

If you were wishing that this year’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives were a bit more meme-inspired, you actually are in luck.

Super7 recently unveiled their exclusive collectibles for this year’s event, including several pieces of merchandise for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Arguably, the highlight of the figures is the “Laughing Prince Adam” figure, which molds the character after the singing He-Man meme. You can check out photos of the figure in our gallery below.

The video – which places Prince Adam/He-Man on a sparkly rainbow background, singing along to 4 Non-Blonde’s “What’s Up – has grown in popularity over the past decade or so, almost becoming a new sort of Rick Roll. Even with that meme being ingrained in our Internet culture, there’s something surprising and delightful about seeing it translated into action figure form.

As you would expect, the figure also gives He-Man a pink power sword, all of which is packaged inside a glittery rainbow box.

In a way, this is just the latest unexpectedly-awesome thing tied to the Masters of the Universe world. The characters have been the inspiration for everything from elevator ads to impressively-detailed comics to Dirty Dancing-inspired commercials. There has been a bit of an effort to bring the franchise into the modern era, in the form of a live-action Masters of the Universe film.

A reboot of Masters of the Universe has been in the making since at least 2007. The project has been trapped in development hell on several occasions. In 2016, McG was attached to direct the film but had left the project by mid-2017, with David Goyer having the same fate over the past year. While it’s unknown if the new project will meet its official 2019 release date, fans will be eager to see what happens next.

If you want to add this laughing He-Man figure to your collection, it might require a bit of effort. According to ToyArk, the figure will only be available during Super7’s Hordak’s Lair pop-up event at SDCC, which will only be open on July 18th and 19th.

What do you think of this laughing He-Man figure? Let us know what you think in the comments below.