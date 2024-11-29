Heat Director Has Frustrating Update on Highly Anticipated Sequel

For fans of Michael Mann’s 1995 crime saga masterpiece Heat, his and Meg Gardiner’s 2022 sequel/prequel novel was a gift. It also instilled some hope that Mann could return to the world of homicide detective Vincent Hanna and criminals Neil McCauley and Chris Shiherlis. That said, when it comes to casting, the thought of a film adaptation also raised questions. It wouldn’t be like Gladiator II, where a few surviving characters from the first film could come back portrayed by the same actors who inhabited the roles the first time.

A younger version of Robert De Niro’s character would be a must, considering he would have to be digitally de-aged even more than he was in The Irishman. As for Pacino, he also is now a bit long in the tooth for the part. And, when it comes to Shiherlis, Val Kilmer’s poor health prevents him from reprising the role.

So, who could take over the parts? It’s worth noting that nothing is confirmed, but Adam Driver has long been rumored to take over the role of McCauley. While he doesn’t exactly look like a young De Niro, he has range to spare and even worked with Mann on the director’s last film, Ferrari. He seems like a safe bet. The same goes for Austin Butler taking over the role of Shiherlis. He has the hearthrob looks of ’90s Kilmer and is capable of the same type of stern, attention-attracting presence (as seen in the underrated The Bikeriders). As for who will take over the role of Hanna, Oscar Isaac would be a good choice, but it’s anyone’s guess. But getting the casting right for Heat 2 will be a moot point if the film can’t get off the ground at all.

Speaking with Collider, Mann provided what on the surface sounds like positive news but is also bluntly realistic. In his words, “Nothing’s definitely going because the sky may fall. But Heat 2 is at Warner Bros. I’m writing the screenplay for them, and hopefully, we will go forward as soon as possible.”

On one hand, it’s a great sign that the movie has Warner Bros. behind it. That’s the same studio that produced the first movie and it makes the sequel/prequel seem less like a pipe dream and more like a budding reality. The words “as soon as possible” are also quite reassuring, but it’s hard to know exactly what Mann’s reference to the sky falling is meant to indicate beyond pessimism in Hollywood.

Mann could be referencing the assuredly unstable and combative nature of 2025 politics or the fact that Hollywood projects don’t quite work out sometimes. Just look at Robert Zemeckis’ motion-capture take on Yellow Submarine, or even Batgirl, a completed film that will never see the light of day. Either way, the chances are good for Heat 2 making its way to audiences, it’s just more a question of when (and who, in terms of replacing De Niro as McCauley, Kilmer as Shiherlis, and Pacino as Hanna).

The original Heat is available to stream on Paramount+.