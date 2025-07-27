7 Great Hellboy Characters That The Movies Forgot About

Mike Mignola’s Hellboy universe stands as one of the most richly developed worlds in modern comics, a sprawling mythology that extends far beyond the adventures of the titular red-skinned demon. Across decades of storytelling, Mignola and his collaborators have populated this supernatural landscape with an extraordinary cast of heroes, villains, and otherworldly beings who have captured the imaginations of readers worldwide. The Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense alone houses a roster of fascinating agents, each with their own unique abilities, tragic backstories, and compelling character arcs that have driven some of the most memorable storylines in the entire Mignolaverse. Beyond the Bureau, the comics have introduced ancient evils, mysterious benefactors, and legendary figures whose influence spans centuries of occult history.

While four Hellboy films have brought the character to the big screen, from Guillermo del Toro’s acclaimed duology to the recent reboot attempts, these adaptations have only scratched the surface of the vast character gallery that makes the comics so compelling. The movies focused primarily on Hellboy himself, along with core B.P.R.D. members like Liz Sherman and Abe Sapien, leaving dozens of fan-favorite characters completely absent from any cinematic adaptation. These omissions represent missed opportunities to explore the deeper mythology and richer character dynamics that have made the Hellboy comics a cornerstone of modern horror storytelling.

1) Roger

A tragic and immensely powerful homunculus, Roger was discovered by B.P.R.D. agents inside the ruins of Czege Castle, Romania. He was an alchemically created man brought to life only when Liz Sherman, in a moment of crisis, transferred her pyrokinetic abilities into his body. This act awakened Roger but left Liz comatose, and in his subsequent confusion and rage, he accidentally killed a B.P.R.D. agent. This moment defined his early existence, creating a guilt-ridden creature who struggled to understand his place in the world and the immense strength he possessed.

Roger’s journey from a frightened being to a dedicated B.P.R.D. field agent is one of the great character arcs in the comics. His search for humanity and purpose saw him become a noble, if simple, hero who formed a deep bond with Hellboy. His significance is cemented by the fact that the Bureau’s decision to implant a bomb in him as a failsafe was the final betrayal that caused Hellboy to quit the organization. This complex history, rooted in themes of artificial life, morality, and sacrifice, makes Roger an indispensable figure in the Hellboy saga, who unfortunately only got Easter eggs in del Toro’s movies.

2) Kate Corrigan

Dr. Kate Corrigan provides the critical human anchor in a world of monsters and demons. Originally a history professor at New York University with 16 books on folklore to her name, she was recruited by the Bureau as a consultant due to her unparalleled expertise in the occult. At Hellboy’s personal encouragement, she transitioned into a full-time role, eventually rising to become the Director of Field Operations. Furthermore, she serves as the strategic mind of the B.P.R.D. and the primary liaison to its enhanced agents, particularly Abe Sapien and Liz Sherman, after Hellboy’s departure.

Unlike her super-powered colleagues, Kate’s strength lies in her intellect, empathy, and unwavering dedication. She is one of Hellboy’s closest friends and confidants, often acting as his moral compass and providing the grounded perspective he desperately needs. Plus, despite her lack of powers, her leadership through multiple world-ending crises demonstrates a resilience that rivals any of the Bureau’s heavy hitters.

3) Sir Edward Grey, Witchfinder

A renowned occult investigator in the service of Queen Victoria, Sir Edward Grey is a foundational figure in the Hellboy universe’s secret history. Operating in the 19th century, he dedicated his life to battling supernatural societies, ancient gods, and paranormal threats across the globe. Though a mortal man, his encyclopedic knowledge of magic, unwavering resolve, and skill with both blade and firearm made him one of his era’s most formidable protectors. After his mysterious death in 1916, his spirit became a spectral guardian, destined to watch over and occasionally guide Hellboy.

Sir Edward’s presence weaves a deep sense of legacy through the main narrative, connecting the modern-day B.P.R.D. to a long line of individuals who have fought the same war. His solo comic series, Witchfinder, explores the rich gothic horror and historical fantasy of the Victorian era, establishing many of the threats and magical concepts that come to fruition in the present day. As both a historical figure and a spectral entity, Sir Edward Grey embodies the idea that the fight against evil is an eternal one, passed down through generations.

4) The Black Flame

The Black Flame is a terrifying and persistent nemesis of Hellboy and the B.P.R.D., a title held by a man who became a master of the frog monsters the heroes fight. Landis Pope, the power-hungry CEO of the Zinco Corporation, acquired a special suit that allowed him to command the monstrous horde and channel immense pyrokinetic energy. His form became that of a withered skeleton wreathed in dark fire, a self-proclaimed messiah for the new age of monsters. He dedicated his existence to harnessing the power of the Ogdru Hem, the 369 draconic offspring of the Ogdru Jahad, in a bid to become a god.

As an antagonist, the Black Flame represents humanity’s own capacity for evil and its dangerous ambition to control forces beyond its understanding. He is a human who willingly chose to align with apocalyptic forces for personal power, making him a dark mirror to the B.P.R.D.’s mission. His iconic skeletal design and connection to the series’ central cosmic threat make him one of the most significant villains in the entire saga, and his recurring battles with Liz Sherman create one of the story’s most destructive rivalries.

5) Memnan Saa

One of the most complex figures in the Hellboy mythology, Memnan Saa was a powerful sorcerer whose true motives remain shrouded in mystery. Born Martin Gilfryd in the 19th century, he was a scholar who delved into the world’s secret histories and mastered ancient magic, gaining an extended lifespan and the ability to astrally project into the minds of others. From his hidden sanctuary, he began to manipulate global events, believing he was the only one with the wisdom to steer humanity away from the coming apocalypse.

In the comic books, Memnan Saa became singularly obsessed with Liz Sherman, viewing her pyrokinetic abilities as the ultimate weapon against the Ogdru Jahad and their servants. His attempts to kidnap, train, and control her form the basis of a major B.P.R.D. storyline, presenting a unique threat that was psychological rather than physical. He is a quintessential tragic villain, a man whose noble goal of saving the world was corrupted by his arrogance and his willingness to sacrifice anyone to achieve his ends. This moral ambiguity makes him a far more compelling foe than a simple monster.

6) Gall Dennar

Gall Dennar is a character who connects Hellboy’s destiny to the very dawn of human history. He was a prehistoric chieftain who was granted a vision of the Ogdru Jahad, the Right Hand of Doom, and the eventual arrival of Hellboy on Earth. After witnessing this apocalyptic future, he was given immortality and a sacred spear, tasked with the mission to survive the ages and one day fight alongside Hellboy at the end of the world. His story is that of a man burdened with impossible knowledge, forever wandering the Earth waiting for a final battle.

The existence of Gall Dennar transforms Hellboy’s role from a personal struggle into a conflict with ancient roots. His story, told in the series B.P.R.D.: The Dead, establishes that the war against the Ogdru Jahad has been waged since before recorded time. He is a living relic, a primal warrior whose destiny is inextricably linked to Hellboy’s. His tragic, millennia-long vigil adds a profound sense of scale and inevitability to the overarching narrative, underscoring the weight of the fate resting on Hellboy’s shoulders.

7) Herman von Klempt

A quintessential pulp supervillain, Herman von Klempt is a Nazi scientist whose depraved genius and refusal to die have made him one of Hellboy’s most recurring antagonists. A contemporary of other Nazi occultists like Karl Ruprecht Kroenen, von Klempt specialized in cybernetics and was obsessed with creating an army of his “Kriegsaffen” (war apes). After a lab explosion destroyed his body, his head was preserved in a signature glass jar, allowing his malevolent consciousness to continue his work. He frequently attaches his head to a robotic spider body to command his monstrous creations, contributing to his memorable design.

Von Klempt embodies the more action-oriented side of the Hellboy universe. His schemes are delightfully over-the-top, ranging from creating legions of cybernetically enhanced gorillas to attempting to summon a cosmic entity to devour the world. His history is deeply intertwined with Rasputin’s Project Ragna Rok, and his persistent efforts to revive Nazi ideals make him a perfect ideological and physical foil for Hellboy. Plus, his memorable maniacal personality makes him one of the most entertaining villains in the comics.

