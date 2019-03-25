‘Hellboy’ Star David Harbour Takes Artist Credit Matter Into His Own Hands

Ahead of the Hellboy relese next month, there’s been a bit of controversy surrounding proper crediting of the creators behind the source material the movie draws inspiration from. Earlier in the year, BPRD writer John Arcudi — the creator of Ben Daimio — said that the film was a “sore spot” for him and now, artist Duncan Fegredo is following a similar path.

After Fegredo retweeted a recent Hellboy advertisement asking where his credit was, Hellboy star David Harbour took it upon himself to right a wrong. The Stranger Things alum retweeted Fegredo’s tweet, trying to give the artist full credit for providing ample inspiration to the stars behind the film.

“The great artist behind so many iconic recreations in the movie is Duncan Fegredo,” Harbour tweeted. “He was artist behind ‘the wild hunt’ (and many others) from which we draw a lot of our story. I’m sorry, Duncan, to not credit you. You are a hell of an artist, your work is dazzling.”

As Harbour said, Fegredo was the artist of The Wild Hunt, a major inspiration for the upcoming reboot. The long-time Hellboy artist was also behind Darkness Calls in addition to The Storm and The Fury, each story said to have an influence on the Neil Marshall-directed movie in some shape, way, or form. Outside of Mike Mignola‘s Hellboy universe, Fegredo was nominated for an Eisner Award in 2001 for his cover artwork on Vertigo’s Lucifer series.

Hellboy stars David harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Douglas Tait, and Sophie Okonedo amongst others. The Descent helmer Neil Marshall directs off a script from Andrew Cosby.

Hellboy hits theaters April 12th.

What do you think Harbour's tweet? What have you thought about the reboot from the trailers and television spots you've seen this far?

