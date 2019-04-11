‘Hellboy’: David Harbour Shares New Look At The Horned Hero

If today's first-look at David Harbour's Hellboy wasn't enough for you, then don't worry. The actor has your back; He just posted a new photo of himself in-costume to Twitter.

The Stranger Things star is riding the wave of buzz circling Hellboy today. The reboot's social media pages shared a first-look of the actor as Hellboy less than an hour ago, but Harbour isn't letting himself be shown up.

Taking to Twitter, Harbour just shared a new photo of himself as the hero. The picture was taken on-set as fans can see a partial stair build behind Hellboy. As for the character himself, the black-and-white image shows the devilish hero donning his usual trench coat.

Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste...#hellboy pic.twitter.com/nmRvN4MVk6 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 13, 2017

You can check out Harbour's caption below:

"Please allow me to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste…"

The new image of Hellboy further defines how different the hero looks from Perlman's iteration. The latter actor made Hellboy famous in Guillermo del Toro's movies, but Harbour seems to be taking a darker take on the hero.

At first glance, Harbour's Hellboy is more angular than the one Perlman brought to life. The character's face is more narrow, and his brows are are more defined. Hellboy also has more varied facial hair this time around, but his muttonchops are still in tact. However, rather than a short haircut, Hellboy is rocking a grungier style that falls to the shoulders.

The new photo of Hellboy doesn't give fans a groundbreaking look into the character, but it gives netizens another picture to play with. Fans are already comparing Harbour's take on the hero to the one Perlman popularized so many years ago, but one thing seems consistent. There's plenty of hype surrounding Hellboy's new look, so here is to hoping the reboot itself follows through.

So, what do you think about Harbour's Hellboy? Hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook to let us know your thoughts!

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.