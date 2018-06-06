The Internet Reacts To First-Look Of David Harbour’s Hellboy

With so many superheroes hitting up Hollywood, it can be hard for a character to standout. However, Hellboy has managed to carve out a nice legacy for himself with film fans, and David Harbour‘s take on the hero has got fans hyped.

Earlier today, social media was set ablaze with commentary on the character. The first-look of Harbour as Hellboy was shared with fans, and its caption of “Holy crap” was very appropriate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seriously, fans are losing their minds over the overhauled look.

The picture shows a grittier take on Hellboy than Hollywood has done before. Ron Perlman may have made the character famous under the guidance of Guillermo del Toro, but Harbour’s version of the hero looks more rugged. Dozens of scars can be seen littering Hellboy’s chest nowadays, and his grungy hair is way different than the short cut which Perlman rocked.

If you check out Twitter, you will find plenty of fans freaking out over Harbour’s look. Many fans are feeling reassured about the reboot now that they’ve seen Hellboy in-person, but there are still some holding out on the film. You can check out some of the Internet’s most…enthusiastic reactions below:

So, what do you think about Harbour’s Hellboy? Hit us up on Twitter @ComicBook to let us know your thoughts!

The Hellboy reboot is currently slated to hit theaters in 2018.

Aurelio Lorenzo

Well, it looks like Hellboy, allright. Not that different from Ron Perlman’s. — Aurelio Lorenzo (@au_lorenzo) September 13, 2017

It’s no surprise to see Harbour’s Hellboy compared to the hero Perlman brought to theaters. While the characters share their red-skin, their overall aesthetic differs greatly, so fans can appreciate two takes onthe character now.

priscilla page

looks like Hellboy went to his stylist & said, “give me the Undertaker” pic.twitter.com/Iz3FYoWRJJ — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) September 13, 2017

Alright, WWE fans, you have to admit this is true. The Undertaker is one of wrestling’s most famous stars, and Hellboy is rocking a hairstyle now which the wrestler would approve of.

catajedimaster

This looks really good. For a moment I thought that was Ron Perlman under the makeup. I wonder how much of the body is prosthetics — catajedimaster (@catajedimaster) September 13, 2017

When you do Hellboy, prosthetics are part of the job. The devilish hero needs prosthetics for his arms at the very least, but Perlman also used costuming to perfect Hellboy’s rock-hard abs. So, do you think those muscles are all Harbour or nah?

Moises Claudio

There is definitely a difference ! pic.twitter.com/1Zmp01ltsV — Moises Claudio (@bigmo104) September 13, 2017

That’s the biggest difference between these Hellboy takes in your opinion? It might just be the lighting, but Harbour’s hero looks more blood-red than his counterpart.

John J. Hill

It’s no secret: Hellboy fans were concerned when a film reboot was confirmed earlier this year. Many were hesitant to support the film since del Toro had tried to revive the series he’d directed, but Harbour’s take on Hellboy has got people second-guessing themselves now.

sammii

Me: idc about Hellboy reboot



Me after seeing first picture of Hellboy in the reboot: I love my son — sammii ? (@metallclaws) September 13, 2017

Hellboy may look like the perfect villain, but he is anything but that. The demon is a flawed hero, but he does want to help protect the world rather than destroy it. So, naturally, some maternal fans are going to start viewing the guy as their supernatural son.

SCMorgan_Author

Didn’t want to hear about Hellboy after wanting to see GDT close out his trilogy for so long, but first the great cast and now this? I’m in. pic.twitter.com/CkqzaeVFDy — SCMorgan_Author (@ScmorganAuthor) September 13, 2017

It is a shame that del Toro never got to finish out his vision for Hellboy, but the character derserves another chance in the spotlight. It’s nice to know the hero will look good when he steps back into theaters, that’s for sure!

John Vanderhoef

So…this version is just going to take all the fun and whimsy out that was present in @RealGDT‘s Hellboy films, right? https://t.co/CUB71p9b9V — John Vanderhoef (@johnvanderhoef) September 13, 2017

Of course, not everyone is going to be pleased by the new Hellboy and his darker look. Del Toro’s take on the franchise has become a cult classic thanks to its unexpected humor, and Harbour’s hero does not look like the guy to crack wise on a mission.

grandma peppermint

Honestly I thought I would HATE David Harbour as #Hellboy but…OH MY GODS!! I love it!? pic.twitter.com/tG3ZUfCAAN — grandma peppermint (@PeppermintGram) September 13, 2017

You know a movie is doing alright when its make-up and prosthetics alone can convert non-believers. Clearly, Hellboy has a lot of hype to live up to now.