Sonic the Hedgehog Spin-Off Movies Reportedly Planned by Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog has appeared in 3 successful movies for Paramount thus far, with a fourth set to be released in 2027. However, it seems Paramount plans to continue expanding the cinematic universe. According to a new report from The Wrap, the company is planning to produce spin-off films in addition to the next sequel. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, previous rumors pointed to a spin-off starring Shadow the Hedgehog. The character would make the most sense following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in particular the movie’s final post credit scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collectively, the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have grossed more than $1 billion combined at the box office. The series has proven to be a reliable one for the company, so it makes sense that Paramount is looking to expand on this success. While Shadow makes the most sense for this approach, it’s possible we could get a spin-off featuring Sonic’s plucky sidekick, Miles “Tails” Prower. In an interview with ComicBook earlier this year, Tails actress Colleen O’Shaughnessy said she “would love” to appear in a movie starring the character. O’Shaughnessey also noted that “an origin story for Tails would be amazing.”

could tails get the spin-off treatment?

It’s also possible we could see more done with Knuckles. The character starred in an eponymous Paramount+ series in 2024, with actor Idris Elba reprising his role from the movies. There has been no announcement about a second season, but several rumors have been bouncing around. Paramount could make a second season, or the company could instead choose to do a full-length film. A Knuckles movie could be the perfect way to expand the scale and ideas seen in the show, while also allowing for the introduction of new Sega characters, such as Team Chaotix.

After 3 movies, Paramount has barely scratched the surface of characters that have appeared in official Sonic the Hedgehog media. The hero has built a large supporting cast, and while we know of at least 2 characters that will appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, there are plenty more that could be introduced, including favorites like Rouge, Silver, Fang, and Big the Cat. Spin-offs would give the company more room to grow out the cast, and ensure that these new characters don’t get lost in Sonic’s own films.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Discover Long Lost Teaser for Cancelled Game

For now, Sonic the Hedgehog fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the character on the big screen. With more than 3 decades worth of video games and comics to draw from, there’s still a lot that can be done with the franchise. If Paramount can manage to maintain the current level of quality, it’s safe to assume longtime fans and younger audiences will continue to support the Sonic series.

Do you think Paramount should make Sonic spin-off movies? Which Sega character would you like to see get their own film? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!