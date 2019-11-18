Hellboy Star David Harbour Throws Shade at Movie’s Box Office Performance in New Video

Thanks to the wild popularity of Stranger Things, David Harbour has suddenly become one of the hottest names in Hollywood. Not only was he tapped to helm a reboot of the cult Hellboy franchise, but he’ll also make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in next May’s Black Widow. Suffice to say, he’s plenty busy to avoid hang-ups on some previous projects that might have been less than stellar. The actor recently appeared on an episode of Architectural Digest and in it, Harbour slams his role in Hellboy, comparing it to that of Frank Langella’s role as Skeletor in Gary Goddard’s Masters of the Universe.

Beginning at the 4:10 mark in the video above, you can see Harbour compare his role as Big Red to the late-80s film due to its poor reception. “This is one of my most prized possessions,” Harbour says of a Masters of the Universe movie poster. “It has Frank Langella in a ton of prosthetics as Skeletor. I heard him interviewed where he considers it one of his greatest roles of all time and I just like the fact that a really great actor that I admire could do a film in full prosthetics that wasn’t received very well.”

After Guillermo del Toro and the powers that be weren’t able to agree on a third Hellboy movie, Lionsgate decided to reboot the franchise with Harbour at the helm. The film debuted in April to poor reception from fans and critics alike, grossing a pale $44.66 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $50m.

As one might expect, the actor revealed he doubts a follow-up will ever materialize after the poor performance.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a light,” Harbour told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “There’s a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don’t think it was very well received.”

“I don’t think it made a lot of money. I don’t really keep up with those things too much to be honest, but I don’t think the perception was that it was a hit, and so in that way, I don’t know that the risk is worth it,” the actor continued. “I think the idea is to move on. The producers spoke to me just saying ‘Great job,’ they really liked what I did, but I haven’t heard anything about a sequel, and I’m not hanging my hat on anything like that.”

Harbour's Hellboy is now available wherever movies are sold.

