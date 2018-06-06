Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen Casts Ian McShane

It seems the team behind Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen have found their newest star. According The Hollywood Reporter, Ian McShane has signed on to play Hellboy’s adoptive father in the franchise reboot.

UP NEXT: Mike Mignola Announces Hellboy Movie Reboot

Videos by ComicBook.com

McShane is joining a growing cast on the Hellboy project. David Harbour will be the actor bringing Hellboy to life on the big screen. The character’s creator Mike Mignola announced his series was getting a film reboot earlier this year, and Harbour was attached to project not too long after. Neil Marshall will be directing the Hellboy film following his work on The Descent and Game of Thrones.

So far, there is very little known about the reboot. Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will follow Hellboy and BDRP as they fight off a medieval sorceress bend on destroying the world.

If you are unfamiliar with McShane’s role in the Hellboy reboot, you have a bit to catch up on. The acclaimed actor will play Trevor Bruttenholm, but he is better known as Professor Broom. The character was introduced in Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #1. The professor is one of the world’s most experienced in supernatural phenomena, and he becomes an advisor to the U.S. President after he learns the Nazis are using the occult to summon demons to win World War II.

The professor winds up with the occult’s summon whom he names Hellboy, and Broom treats the creature as his son. The pair join the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense as time passes, putting them on the first-line of defense against supernatural threats which promise to destroy the world.

Production on the Hellboy reboot has yet to start, but the film is making progress. News broke recently about Lionsgate’s interest in distributing the movie, and the reboot’s title Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen leaked earlier this summer. Perlman even met up with Harbour to pass the Hellboy baton to Hollywood’s newest hero, so it looks like fans will just have to wait and see how the newcomer does with Mignola’s iconic creation.

Mike Mignola created Hellboy back in 1993. Hellboy is a demon who was summoned by Nazi scientists but recovered as a child by the Allies and then raised by the head of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy eventually became a member of the BPRD and investigated supernatural occurrences and fought monsters.

The first live-action Hellboy movie premiered in 2004. Hellboy II: The Golden Army followed in 2008. In addition to Ron Perlman, the films starred Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Karel Roden, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and Doug Jones. There is no word yet on when Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will hit theaters.

Hellboy‘s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

More Hellboy News: David Harbour Comments On Hellboy Reboot Casting / Hellboy’s Hell Water Whiskey