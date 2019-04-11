IMAX Unveils Fiery New ‘Hellboy’ Poster

Hellboy is just a few weeks away from opening in theaters, but fans don't have to wait any longer for the IMAX poster. With pre-sale tickets for the reboot on sale now, IMAX has released a new poster for Hellboy and it's a fiery one perfectly befitting the fan-favorite character.

The new poster features Hellboy (David Harbour) at the center surrounded by Hellish iconography while the Blood Queen Nimue (Milla Jovovich) is featured beneath the hero while Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane), Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane) are featured up top. You can check it out below.

Check out our exclusive artwork for @HellboyMovie and get ready to raise some hell in #IMAX theatres on April 12! Tickets on sale NOW for select theatres. Reserve your seat today: https://t.co/hM9uULicTV pic.twitter.com/jLW46EXfmT — IMAX (@IMAX) March 23, 2019

Hellboy marks the reboot of the film franchise following Guillermo del Toro's decision to not move forward with a third installment. This new film being a reboot allows for the movie to take a bit of a different tone than the previous two films, something Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has previously teased will see Harbour's take on the character to be much more adult than Ron Pearlman's more adolescent tone.

"In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film]. This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy's been out in the world. He's not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He's an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult."

"So you've got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn't have with Ron because it was played so differently. [With Harbour's Hellboy] there's a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role."

That more mature take also applies to the film's rating. The film has officially been rated R and, if the red band trailer is any indication, the film plans to take full advantage of that with blood, gore, swearing, and more.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. The reboot is helmed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite. Harbour stars in the flick alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Mila Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell.

