Hellboy Star Milla Jovovich Reveals She’s Pregnant

Hellboy star Milla Jovovich is expecting her third child. The actress made the announcement via post on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing to her followers that she’s 13 weeks along and expecting a girl while sharing both her happiness and fear as she grows her family with husband Paul W.S. Anderson.

Jovovich, who has two daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4, shared a photo featuring herself in a black dress while showing off her growing bump as well as the challenges she’s experienced with this pregnancy thus far, which comes after having to have an emergency abortion two years ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Knocked up again,” Jovovich wrote. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror,” Jovovich wrote. “Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors’ offices.”

She went on to note that things are going well with the pregnancy, though, and she plans to keep fans posted on how things progress.

“Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl! Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression!” Jovovich added.

Jovovich most recently starred in the Hellboy reboot, which wasn’t particularly well-regarded by critics or fans, leading the actress to respond to the critics, pointing out that some of her films that weren’t particularly well-received initially went on to become cult classics.

“All I’m going to bed is this: all my raddest films have been slammed by critics,” Jovovich says. “It’s f**cking hilarious. Dazed and Confused? Seriously? Classic movie. The Fifth Element! You would have thought that was the worst movie ever made if you read the reviews in like ’98. Zoolander? Slammed. Joan of Arc? Disaster. Resident Evil? Let’s not even go there.

“Anyway, every one of those films is now a cult classic,” the actor continues. “EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. And this [Hellboy] will be too. Mark my words. Why? Because of the actors…They are all so damn wonderful and talented, the movie is worth seeing just because they’re in it, especially one that’s so much fun to experience as this is.”