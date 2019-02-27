‘Hellboy’ Reboot Gets R Rating

As expected, Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot has officially received an R rating. First reported by @ERCboxoffice, Hellboy has received the adult rating for “strong bloody violence and gore throughout and language.”

It’s what we deserve. Neil Marshall’s HELLBOY: Rated R for strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language…and because they advertised it as “Legendary AF.” — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) February 27, 2019

This seems to confirm previous reports that the reboot would have a “hard R” rating after both of Guillermo del Toro’s ratings had a scaled-back PG-13 rating. According to Hellboy star David Harbour, the reboot is also set to deal with some mature themes that help add to the R-rating.

“It goes R not for reasons of nudity,” Harbour explained. “It goes R for a bit of gore and horror, but also a bit of just the mature aspect of it, the mature themes of it. Just that we’re dealing with complicated subjects.”

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola says that Harbour’s version of the character is much more comic accurate than what fans saw from Ron Perlman in the previous two films.

“In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film],” Mignola mentions. “This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy’s been out in the world. He’s not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He’s an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult.”

“So you’ve got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn’t have with Ron because it was played so differently,” the writer elaborates. “[With Harbour’s Hellboy] there’s a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role.”

Hellboy

hits theaters on April 12th. The reboot is helmed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones) from a script by Mignola, Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite. Harbour stars in the flick alongside Daniel Dae Kim, Mila Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell.

Are you looking forward to the Hellboy reboot? Do you think they'll drop any surprise characters into the reboot?

