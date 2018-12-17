David Harbour Throws Shade at ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Reveals ‘Hellboy’ Motion Poster

While most comic book fans are looking forward to April so they can see what becomes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame, actor David Harbour makes a case for a completely different kind of comic movie arriving just a couple of weeks earlier.

Of course, he’s talking about the new Hellboy reboot, in which he stars as the titular protagonist. Ahead of the debut of the film’s first trailer, which will arrive online this Thursday, Harbour is doing his part to advertise the film, showing off one of the wildest looks at the movie yet.

On Monday, Harbour posted a Hellboy motion poster on Instagram, which features his character bringing the lightning down through a bright red sky, and raising his sword in defiance. As the lightning moves, you can hear some of the bold Hellboy score bellowing in the background.

“Awwwww, crap,” Harbour wrote on Instagram. “Look who’s coming in April. No, not the 50% still left of the Avengers = hell, that’s practically May… April 12th showers bring one Big Red Flower, beast of the apocalypse, The right hand of doom, the buttkicker of the BPRD, and a host of all kinds of big ole giants and witches and fairies and janky overgrown ugly pig monsters from your nightmares. Trailer drops Thursday.”

Althought the fans are certainly excited to see Harbour’s new, much darker take on the Hellboy character, it will be strange to see anyone but Perlman and del Toro take on the property. After two films together, the duo always wanted to return for more Hellboy, but it was never in the cards. After some time passed however, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola felt that it was time to move on, and the reins were handed to Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best.”

“So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.