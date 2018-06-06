Guillermo Del Toro Gives Blessing To Hellboy Film Reboot

While the live-action Hellboy reboot is still quite a ways away from hitting screens, some fans have been hesitant to embrace the newest chapter in the franchise.

Given the cult following Guillemo del Toro’s previous Hellboy films has acquired, with many fans clamoring for a third installment to wrap up the franchise, the news of a new adaptation, creative team, and star (Stranger Things’ David Harbour) was met with a bittersweet reaction.

But now, the next Hellboy installment has a noteworthy blessing – from del Toro himself. While speaking at the Annecy Animation Festival, the director endorsed the reboot, citing his belief in Hellboy creator Mike Mignola‘s plan.

“I don’t own Hellboy, Mike does.” del Toro explained. “So, you know, he is the father of the character and if he wants to reboot it, it’s perfectly fine. I got to make two – that’s two more than I thought I would get to make … So you know, as far as I’m concerned god speed and god bless.”

This isn’t the first time that del Toro has spoken out about the news. After Ron Perlman tweeted his initial reaction to the reboot, del Toro posted a message of support.

While some cast members of del Toro’s adaptation have not been happy about the reboot news, the overwhelming response has grown to be positive. Harbour recieved kind words from both Selma Blair and Ron Perlman, even recently going out to dinner with the latter.

The reboot is set to be directed by Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall, and will reportedly adapt the “Rise of the Blood Queen” storyline.

Hellboy’s blend of vintage pulp action and mystery, folklore, and Lovecraftian horror and fantasy has turned it into one of Dark Horse Comics’ best-known publications, spawning several spin-offs such as a BPRD series, Lobster Johnson, and a prequel series titled Hellboy and the BPRD. Mignola recently killed Hellboy himself but continued to tell his story in the after in the pages of the 10-issue Hellboy in Hell series. The expanded “Mignola-verse” offers plenty of material for an expanded film and television universe.

