First ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Trailer Coming Very Soon

Fans chomping at the bit for a trailer for Liongate’sHellboy reboot won’t have to wait along. According to Trailer Track, the trailer was rated earlier today by Alberta Film Ratings and says the trailer will be released online as soon as next week.

As the report points out, the Neil Marshall-helmed film will likely kick off promotion tying into Warner Brothers’ Aquaman, which is released domestically next week. When it’s inevitably released online, it’ll be the first official look at the reboot after Lionsgate showed off footage — which subsequently leaked — to a packed house at New York Comic Con earlier this year.

The studio has been testing the movie with sample audiences, which appears to be going well. Stranger Things star David Harbour will take over the role as the titular character as the studio looks to relaunch the franchise. Mike Mignola — the creator behind the character and its associated universe — previously explained why the studio decided to move on from Ron Perlman after two live-action features.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best.”

“So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Hellboy stars David Harbour, Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, Penelope Mitchell, and Alistair Petrie. Mignola was joined in the writer’s room by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite. Lawrence Gordon, Lloyd Levin, and Mike Richardson produced the film.

Hellboy opens in theaters on April 12, 2019.