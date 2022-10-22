Henry Thomas Kept Nothing from the Set of E.T. (Exclusive)

For many actors, it's not uncommon to take something with them from the set of films and projects that they are a part of, but it turns out that when it comes to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the film's star Henry Thomas didn't take anything at all. Speaking with ComicBook.com for the film's 40th anniversary, Thomas, who played Elliot in the film, revealed that he didn't take anything from the iconic film's set, though in retrospect he says he should have, though at the time no one realized just how iconic or important that film would be.

"No, I didn't keep anything, I should have," Thomas said. "I also don't think like that. I have hard time thinking about an object being tied into anything with me. I never thought about the red hooded sweatshirt… didn't become important until the movie came out in theaters."

Thomas also said that, in the years since, he's also been asked every possible question one can be about the beloved film and while that's made it feel like he's been on the longest press tour in history, there's something comforting about the continued love and interest in the film.

"I've been joking that this is the longest press tour in history," Thomas said. "Like, I've been doing this press tour since 1982, so I've heard pretty much everything. It's really interesting to me because it's been around for so many years, but people seem to be obsessed with the same things about it, which I think is really nice. It's kind of comforting. You can come back and 40 years later people still want to know how did the bike fly or you know, what was it like doing that scene. There aren't any annoying questions really because I'm just amazed that I'm still talking about this movie."

About E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD release

Per press release, "Journey back to the magic and adventure of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the beloved masterpiece from Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, with this all-new release celebrating the 40th-anniversary of the film, available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. There has never been a better time to relive this cinematic classic and four-time Academy Award winner, including Best Music by legendary composer John Williams. The anniversary release showcases over 45 minutes of all-new bonus features including a retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy and a featurette with Steven Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of E.T. 40 years later. This release also includes all the original bonus features including deleted scenes, cast and filmmaker reunion, a discussion with John Williams about the iconic music from the film, and more. This E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial release is the definitive way to experience the heartwarming movie that is sure to thrill viewers of all ages again with its timeless message of trust, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship.

"Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy he befriends. Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is 'one of the great American films' (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere."

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD.