Henry Thomas On Being Asked Every Possible E.T. Question (Exclusive)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The film was not only a huge box office success when it was released in 1982 but has since become a huge part of American popular culture and is considered by many to be one of the greatest movies ever made. And, over the 40 years since the film's release, its star Henry Thomas, who played the young boy Elliot who befriends the titular E.T., has been asked every possible question about the film, but it turns out that he doesn't mind. Speaking with ComicBook.com about the film for its anniversary, Thomas said that it's comforting that people are still so interested in the film.

"I've been joking that this is the longest press tour in history," Thomas said. "Like, I've been doing this press tour since 1982, so I've heard pretty much everything. It's really interesting to me because it's been around for so many years, but people seem to be obsessed with the same things about it, which I think is really nice. It's kind of comforting. You can come back and 40 years later people still want to know how did the bike fly or you know, what was it like doing that scene. There aren't any annoying questions really because I'm just amazed that I'm still talking about this movie."

Will there be a sequel to E.T.?

Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel released more than 30 years after Top Gun, some began to wonder if a sequel to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial could be a possibility as well. However, Thomas told ComicBook.com at the time while supporting his film Crawlspace, that he didn't see it being a possibility.

"There had been ideas kicked around over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing for it, to follow up the success of the 1982 season," Thomas shared with ComicBook.com about either a sequel or a reboot of the original ever taking shape. "That's why the commercial, I think Spielberg okayed the commercial because that's as close to a sequel as he's willing to go, as he's willing to allow. The response for that Xfinity spot was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel which created a huge, huge stir on the internet. I don't know if it made it past the internet."

About E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD release

Per press release, "Journey back to the magic and adventure of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the beloved masterpiece from Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, with this all-new release celebrating the 40th-anniversary of the film, available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. There has never been a better time to relive this cinematic classic and four-time Academy Award winner, including Best Music by legendary composer John Williams. The anniversary release showcases over 45 minutes of all-new bonus features including a retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy and a featurette with Steven Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of E.T. 40 years later. This release also includes all the original bonus features including deleted scenes, cast and filmmaker reunion, a discussion with John Williams about the iconic music from the film, and more. This E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial release is the definitive way to experience the heartwarming movie that is sure to thrill viewers of all ages again with its timeless message of trust, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship.

"Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy he befriends. Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is 'one of the great American films' (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere."

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD.