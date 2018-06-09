Movies

Moviegoers React to ‘Hereditary’

A24's unsettling new horror Hereditary is scaring the sh—t out of audiences.The arthouse

By

A24’s unsettling new horror Hereditary is scaring the sh—t out of audiences.

The arthouse horror drama — centered a family inheriting increasingly sinister occurrences after the death of its matriarch — is the studio’s widest release yet, rolling out in 2,964 theaters nationwide Thursday night.

With rave reviews and a certified fresh stamp of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hereditary earned $1.306 million in Thursday night previews, beating out the $700,000 scared up by A24’s It Comes at Night and the $630,000 conjured by The Witch in 2016. Per Box Office Mojo, Hereditary is on track for a strong $12 million three-day performance.

The Hollywood Reporter dubbed the Sundance darling “arguably the most effective domestic horror chiller since The Conjuring and The Babadook,” while Time Out called it “a new generation’s The Exorcist.”

(The film previously — albeit inadvertently — terrorized young moviegoers when its trailer was accidentally screened in front of a showing of half-animated family movie Peter Rabbit in April, forcing some attendees to flee the theater in terror.)

From “horrific and impactful” and “one of the best horror movies of all time” to “overrated” and “confusing,” here’s what audiences have to say about Hereditary:

