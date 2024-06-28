High School Musical Star Reveals Iconic Scene Was Entirely Improvised

For a generation of fans, the High School Musical franchise is the gold standard for Disney Channel Original Movies. The trilogy of films, which ran from 2006 through 2008, made stars out of its ensemble cast and got a lot of songs stuck in viewers' heads. As it turns out, one of the most beloved aspects of the High School Musical series actually came about in an unexpected way. In a recent interview with Still Watching Netflix to promote the new movie A Family Affair, High School Musical star Zac Efron revealed that the iconic "Bet On It" dance sequence in High School Musical 2 was improvised. The scene, which shows Efron's Troy Bolton dramatically galavanting across the resort's golf course, was apparently shot in just a few hours.

"That was all improv," Efron explained. "And we shot it, I think the whole song, in like three hours. When we shot that. We just had no ideas for what to do on the day. The director, he was like, 'Dude, we have no concept for this song. What do you want to do?' I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course.'"

Would Zac Efron Return to High School Musical?

High School Musical's legacy has spun out into countless pieces of tie-in media, including a multi-season television series on Disney+. Over the years, the prospect of a fourth High School Musical film has been discussed, with fans hoping that the original cast would reprise their roles. In a 2022 interview, Efron revealed that he is definitely willing to return to the franchise, as the role of Troy Bolton remains special to him.

"Of course, of course," Efron explained. "I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

What Is A Family Affair About?

In A Family Affair, when Zara (Joey King) quits her job as the personal assistant to Hollywood heartthrob Chris Cole (Zac Efron), she unwittingly sets the stage for a chance encounter between Chris and her famous writer mom, Brooke (Nicole Kidman). It's only a matter of hours before Brooke and Chris realize they have an undeniable chemistry, which leads to laugh-out-loud consequences as Zara's egocentric boss attempts to woo her incredulous mother. This multigenerational, coming-of-age romantic comedy follows each character as they face the tangled complications of love, sex, and identity.

Directed by Richard Lagravenese (Beautiful Creatures, P.S. I Love You) from a screenplay by Carrie Solomon, A Family Affair also stars Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy.