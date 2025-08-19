Denzel Washington’s New Movie Continues a 35-Year-Old Rotten Tomatoes Streak

Throughout Hollywood history, there are several notable examples of actor/director pairings that have become synonymous with quality. Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have delivered some of their finest performances working with Martin Scorsese. Ryan Coogler has yet to make a film without Michael B. Jordan at his side (including this year’s critically acclaimed box office smash, Sinners). Emma Stone has earned widespread acclaim for her turns in Yorgos Lanthimos’ films. Another one of the film industry’s greatest dynamic duos is Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, and their latest project continues a Rotten Tomatoes trend that started more than three decades ago.

Washington and Lee teamed up for their fifth feature in this year’s Highest 2 Lowest, which sports an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%. That makes it the pair’s fifth feature to earn a fresh rating on the aggregator. 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues has a score of 71%, 1992’s Malcolm X comes in at 89%, 1998’s He Got Game netted an 80% score, and 2006’s Inside Man stands at 86%.

Highest 2 Lowest’s Reviews Make Apple’s Release Strategy Confusing

Highest 2 Lowest, a contemporary reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low, opened in theaters on Friday, August 15th. However, you’d be forgiven if you missed it. The film only received a limited big-screen release, and it’s already been confirmed when it will be available to stream. Highest 2 Lowest releases on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 5th. By screening in select theaters, Apple ensures Highest 2 Lowest can qualify for awards, but it’s clear they didn’t see this as a commercial play.

Given the pedigrees of Washington and Lee, that release strategy is somewhat surprising. Lee has never been one to break box office records, but he is a widely respected auteur who has a passionate fan base. Washington remains an A-list talent capable of drawing people to the theater (2023’s The Equalizer 3 grossed $191 million worldwide). It would be one thing if Highest 2 Lowest was a misfire and Apple was just trying to bury it, but the film’s critical reception suggests it was deserving of a wider theatrical release. Nobody’s saying Highest 2 Lowest would have become one of the year’s highest-grossing films, though there’d likely be some interest nationwide in seeing a slick Spike Lee/Denzel Washington crime thriller on the big screen. After all, Inside Man grossed $185.7 million globally.

Questionable release strategy aside, it’s great that Washington and Lee are still going strong together after all these years. Highest 2 Lowest proves the duo has plenty left in the tank, and it’ll be interesting to see if they work together again in the near future. Washington has hinted he’s considering retiring soon, and he’s now being more selective about the projects he chooses. He’s said that “it’s about the filmmaker” and he only wants to work with “the best” directors at this stage in his career (which is why he’s talking with Coogler about a role in Black Panther 3). Lee is obviously a filmmaker Washington enjoys collaborating with, so if the director came with another strong script, the Oscar winner would be hard-pressed to say no.

Are you looking forward to watching Highest 2 Lowest? What’s your favorite Spike Lee/Denzel Washington film? Let us know in the comments!