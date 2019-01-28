‘Hobbs And Shaw’ Casts Cliff Curtis As A Hobbs, More Brothers Revealed

Cliff Curtis will be joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw.

Curtis is best known for his work on Fear the Walking Dead as Travis Manawa, which he exited in the show’s third season premiere to head off an shoot a few Avatar movies beginning with Avatar 2. Curtis is also known for roles in Training Day, The Dark Horse, Sunshine, and Whale Rider.

Johnson revealed Curtis will be playing one of his Luke Hobbs character’s brothers in Hobbs & Shaw with a post on Instagram. Check it out below.

“A lil’ Hobbs & Shaw exlusive,” Johnson wrote with the photo. “The Hobbs Brothers. In Samoa, we have a word that means everything to us – aiga – which means family”

As the story will go, the Hobbs family will be united, along with WWE Superstar Roman Reigns playing a key role. “My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers,” Johnson’s post goes on. “My family. My aiga.” It seems the movie will stay true to its Fast & Furious franchise roots, bringing a custom car shop into the mix. “They all live is Western Samoa where they own and operate ‘Hobbs Customs’ – a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is “Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi’ which means, ‘When you fight one, you fight us all.’”

Johnson also continued his trend of major promises for the first Fast & Furious spinoff. “Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer,” Johnson wrote.

The photo also reveals Josh Mauga and John Tui (Battleship, The Hobbit) have joined the Hobbs & Shaw cast. In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. It is being directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2, 2019.