Hobbs & Shaw Projected to Win Second Weekend in Row at Box Office

Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin-off film in the Fast & Furious franchise, dominated the box office during its opening weekend and is projected to do the same during its second weekend, despite many new releases. According to Deadline, Hobbs & Shaw is expected to earn another $28 million to $30 million this weekend, which will likely beat Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The Art of Racing in the Rain, The Kitchen, and Brian Banks.

“Hobbs easily will cross $100M stateside this weekend,” Deadline reports. As of Monday, the new action flick had already earned $65,910,520 domestically, and then added an estimated $8.5 million on Tuesday, bringing its domestic total up to $74.4 million. According to Deadline, that puts the movie 4% behind Mission: Impossible Fallout, which earned $9.4 million on the Tuesday after its release this time last year. As of Monday, Hobbs & Shaw‘s worldwide take was $184,910,520, but that number could greatly increase once the film is released in China on August 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline also predicts that The Lion King, which is going into its fourth weekend, will also pull from the newest releases’ take. As of Monday, the live-action Disney remake has made $436,257,655 domestically and $1,204,870,386 worldwide and is projected to make another $19 million this weekend.

What movies will you be checking out this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and teams up with the crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.