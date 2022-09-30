Hocus Pocus 2 First Clip Released





Hocus Pocus 2 has released the first clip from the Disney+ movie. D23 Expo brought fans more Sanderson Sisters content than they knew what to do with, and it seems the train is rolling on. In the clip posted to social media, the witches take flight after trying to find some new rides. It would seem as though all that time that has passed between the two movies will be acknowledged in this one. Seeing Swiffers and Roombas used as flying devices is pretty funny on the surface. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy seem to be having the time of their life during this one. It comes through in each shot that's been released so far. Following up Hocus Pocus seems like the kind fo slam dunk that could have possibly been released in theaters. But, there's no question that audiences are going to pile into Disney+ to watch this one. Check out the clip for yourself down below.

The actress who played Allison in the original movie, Vanessa Shaw spoke to Comicbook.com about the sequel. In her comments, the star said that she hasn't heard much about it yet. But, she's excited all the same.

"We must fly!" 🧹



Check out this first official clip from #HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h5pbCf9Vjr — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 14, 2022

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Shaw explained. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Anne Fletcher talked about trying to get in a lot of elements that fans loved about the first movie. However, this project will have something to offer newcomers as well.

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?" Fletcher told the outlet. "It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it -- painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo."

Fletcher continued, "People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."

