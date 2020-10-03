Hocus Pocus Rerelease Pulling in Strong Box Office

✖

Nearly 30 years after its initial release, Hocus Pocus is once again one of the hottest movies at the box office. With studios hesitant to rush new films to theaters due to exceptionally low consumer confidence, the largest theaters have been re-releasing features in hopes of helping drum up at least some business for exhibitors across the country. Now the calendar reads October, Disney pushed Hocus Pocus out to over 2,500 theaters this weekend, and it's currently on pace to gross nearly $2 million this weekend.

While $2 million in the midst of the pandemic is exceptional for a movie that's three decades old, it still didn't manage to unseat Warner's Tenet. The highly anticipated film from Christopher Nolan was the first major test for the box office and is currently tracking for a weekend haul in the $3 million range.

The classic has been become a Halloween favorite for its spooky, Salem-based lore. A sequel is currently in development for Disney+, though it has yet to receive an official Disney announcement. Mick Garris, the screenwriter behind the initial flick, previously told ComicBook.com he expects the sequel to perform admirably, regardless of what platform it's on. Garris says the franchise's lead trio — played by Better Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — is the best part of the franchise.

"I'm excited about [the sequel], but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris previously shared with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

Hocus Pocus is now streaming on Disney+.

What other classic Halloween movies do you think deserve a remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!