‘Hocus Pocus’ Stars Reunite for 25th Anniversary Photo

The stars of Hocus Pocus conjured up a smiley reunion photo during the beloved Disney movie’s 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash.

The photo, shared by Larry Bagby — who played bully Ernie, a.k.a. “Ice” — sees Bagby posed alongside Tobias Jelenik (Ernie’s candy-robbing cohort Jay), Omri Katz and Thora Birch (brother-sister duo Max and Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Max’s dream girl Allison), and Doug Jones (resurrected friendly corpse Billy Butcherson).

Not pictured are the trio of actresses behind the mischievous Sanderson Sisters — Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) — the three witches who famously menaced Max, Dani and Allison on Halloween night 1993 after Salem misfit Max accidentally reversed a centuries-old spell.

“It’s a fun movie that just takes you away and there’s just magic there,” director Kenny Ortega told EW of the film’s 25-year history as a cherished Halloween classic.

“We had a good time making it, and I feel that energy of what was present when we were making it is evident in the movie. You can see everyone’s having a good time. It’s there. It lives underneath the dialogue and underneath the music.”

Disney celebrated the anniversary with a commemorative Blu-ray released in September and animated short film “The Brew,” released to its social media pages Wednesday. Hocus Pocus will also fly back into theaters for a limited time and will feature heavily in the rotation of Freeform’s month-long 31 Nights of Halloween, celebrating spooky movies and TV shows throughout October.

A sequel novel — centered around Max and Allison’s 17-year-old daughter Poppy facing the once again resurrected Sanderson Sisters — released in July. The next Hocus Pocus movie could take the form of a TV movie to eventually debut on Freeform.

The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash reunites Parker, Najimy, Ortega, Katz, Birch, Jones, Bagby, Jelinek, and Shaw with co-stars Amanda Shepherd (Emily) and Jason Marsden (the voice of speaking black cat Thackery Binx). The special, featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, airs October 20 on Freeform.