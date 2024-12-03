Home Alone 3: Kevin’s Revenge Fan Trailer Brings Us the Sequel We Deserve

To do justice not just to the character but to a whole generation that grew up with the Home Alone franchise, a fan decided to put together a trailer for what could be a sequel to the films starring Macaulay Culkin. After the first two movies, the actor decided to step away from acting to focus on other interests like painting and writing. Because of that, Home Alone 3 ended up telling a different story with actor Alex D. Linz. But it wasn’t exactly what fans were looking for, and the movie didn’t do as well as the first two. These days, it’s barely remembered.

The DJPureHits YouTube channel created the fake trailer, which, released about a year ago, has already racked up over 1 million views and more than 11,000 likes. Following Kevin McCallister’s story (Macaulay Culkin), the trailer imagines what it would be like if the infamous Wet Bandits (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), arrested in Home Alone 2, got out of prison and went after the protagonist. Using a mix of montages, clips from other films featuring the original cast, and AI tools, the concept brings a fresh twist to the story set in the present day.

The comments have been full of praise, with some people even saying the movie could actually be worth officially releasing. However, unlike when the franchise first came out and became a massive hit, this would probably be a slightly more grown-up production. After all, the target audience is the same generation that watched the first two films, but now Kevin, being older, doesn’t play the same way he used to.

In the original story, Kevin is abandoned by his family at Christmas and has to face off against the Wet Bandits for the first time. In the sequel, he runs into them again in New York. In this imaginative version, he takes revenge in a more over-the-top way, teaming up with a new partner. Since Home Alone is a comedy centered around a kid, the scenes where Kevin pulls pranks on his enemies are undeniably funny. But now, it’d be a whole different story. Judging by the parody trailer, the consequences for the Wet Bandits could be much worse. Kevin wouldn’t just set traps – he’d jump into action and go all out for revenge.

An interesting detail wasn’t just the narrative but also the inclusion of other characters. This time, one of Kevin’s many siblings – Buzz McCallister (Devin Ratray) – would be part of the police force. Known for always getting Kevin into trouble, having Buzz chasing after him in a sequel would definitely add an extra dose of comedy. Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) also makes an appearance in a classic scene, once again shouting her son’s name.

Home Alone 3 – Kevin’s Revenge is exactly what an entire generation didn’t know they needed. In an era where so many movies are getting remakes, revisiting a classic that defined the childhoods of so many would be a real treat. Culkin has even reprised his role in a Google ad, but would he and other actors in the franchise agree to come back for a full movie? While some might not be interested after all this time, a version focusing solely on Culkin could still bring excitement. Plus, it could be a chance to dive into some of the more disturbing fan theories surrounding the story.

Disney tried rebooting the classic in 2021 with a new cast, but the result fell flat, receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews. It’s not unusual for big studios to gamble on ideas like this and miss the mark entirely when it comes to meeting audience expectations. Maybe it’s time to start paying attention to what people actually want. Sometimes, the best ideas come from something as simple – and brilliant – as a parody trailer created by a fan on the internet.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+.