Fans Are Shocked To Find Out The Gangster Movie Kevin Watches in ‘Home Alone’ is Fake

Angels With Filthy Souls is a classic gangster flick that spawned one of the most quotable phrases […]

Angels With Filthy Souls is a classic gangster flick that spawned one of the most quotable phrases during the holiday season: “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”

By now, the classic status of Home Alone has allowed the saying to be etched into pop culture history forever. But if you decide to go out to rent the film to watch it in its entirety, you’re not going to be able to find it. No, Netflix didn’t have a falling out with the film’s distributors and no, it’s not hard to find grail.

The movie doesn’t exist. That’s right — Angels With Filthy Souls was a set of footage filmed solely for Chris Columbus’ Home Alone. Thought to be a parody of the James Cagney-starring Angels With Dirty Faces (1938), Columbus shot the black and white gangster footage for both Home Alone and it’s follow-up Home Alone 2.

Needless to say, the internet was pretty surprised when the fact that the footage was fake. Thanks to a live-tweeting session by Lion King star Seth Rogen, Hollywood A-lister and fans alike were pretty “shook” to find out the movie actually doesn’t exist.

