Fans Are Shocked To Find Out The Gangster Movie Kevin Watches in ‘Home Alone’ is Fake

Angels With Filthy Souls is a classic gangster flick that spawned one of the most quotable phrases during the holiday season: “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”

By now, the classic status of Home Alone has allowed the saying to be etched into pop culture history forever. But if you decide to go out to rent the film to watch it in its entirety, you’re not going to be able to find it. No, Netflix didn’t have a falling out with the film’s distributors and no, it’s not hard to find grail.

The movie doesn’t exist. That’s right — Angels With Filthy Souls was a set of footage filmed solely for Chris Columbus’ Home Alone. Thought to be a parody of the James Cagney-starring Angels With Dirty Faces (1938), Columbus shot the black and white gangster footage for both Home Alone and it’s follow-up Home Alone 2.

Needless to say, the internet was pretty surprised when the fact that the footage was fake. Thanks to a live-tweeting session by Lion King star Seth Rogen, Hollywood A-lister and fans alike were pretty “shook” to find out the movie actually doesn’t exist.

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions of fans finding out the “Ya Filthy Animal” movie is fake!

Don’t Mess With Cap!

I Was Today Years Old…

I didn’t know it until you just said this. — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 25, 2018

I’ve Been Living A Life of Lies

My entire [22 years], I thought the old times movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls was actually an old movie.



Thanks, Seth. https://t.co/8wEgxa9OyD — David Ramon (@dvr1138) December 25, 2018

:'(

My entire LIFE, until now, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. https://t.co/xkDMVLClx5 — Dana (@Tthip) December 25, 2018

So Are We Gonna Crowdfund This Thing?

It’s been 28 years and still no sign of a full length “Angels With Filthy Souls” movie. I’m starting to lose hope. — Dennis Zickefoose (@dzchan) December 25, 2018

I’m Devastated

I was today years old when I found out that the old gangster movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone, isn’t a real movie. “Angels With Filthy Souls” is a fictional movie within a fictional movie. Merry Christmas, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!!! pic.twitter.com/Ezidu3iPHl — Donny DiMarco (@donnydimarco) December 25, 2018

Talk About Overkill

7. They made Angels with Filthy Souls specifically for Home Alone. They literally shot a movie to be played within a movie. That’s overkill.

8. Who let Joe Pesci (dressed as a cop in the opening scene) into the house? He just walk in on his own? — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 25, 2018

When Do The Lies Ever End?