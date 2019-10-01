Home Alone Reboot: New Details, Possible Director Revealed

It appears Disney’s Home Alone remake is moving full steam ahead. The Observer has tracked down potential plot details for the movie, suggesting it will follow a husband and wife who “go to war” with a young boy named Max, someone’s who’s apparently stolen something from them. Max is described is an “energetic, witty nine-year-old boy with a mischievous side.” As for the adults, the report says Fox is looking for a “big name” for the female lead though no casting has been announced for the project.

As it stands now, Home Alone is eyeing Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) to direct a script from Saturday Night Live alumni Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. The property is set to be produced by long-time X-Men boss Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson (Patriots Day).

The news of a reboot came during Disney’s Q3 earnings call when chief executive Bob Iger revealed the company would be “reimagining” Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for Disney+, the outfit’s expansive new direct-to-consumer service.

It’s been said the House of Mouse is dumping tremendous amounts of money into its offerings on the platform, with some reports suggesting Marvel’s Disney+ shows could be getting upwards of $150 million per season. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said the shows are unlike anything the outfit has ever done before.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

The original Home Alone film was wildly successful at the box office for the time, grossing a whopping $467.7 million when it was released in 1990.

Home Alone has yet to receive an official name or release date.

