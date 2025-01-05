Kevin Costner’s Horizon Is Finally Getting the Attention It Deserves

Kevin Costner put up a big chunk of his own money to bring his dream Western saga to the screen, and it unfortunately landed with a thud in theaters. The first chapter of Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga was released over the summer and made just $38 million worldwide. That didn’t bode well for a planned four movie series — the second installment of which had already been filmed.

The future of Horizon has been in doubt, especially after Chapter 2‘s release date was removed from the Warner Bros. calendar. Now, months later, Horizon seems to be finding a bigger audience in the world of streaming, which could help better position its sequel for success.

Horizon was added to Netflix at the start of the year, alongside a few other big Warner Bros. releases. In just a few days, it has risen through the Netflix movie charts, establishing itself as the second biggest film on the service.

Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Horizon trailing only In the Heart of the Sea on the charts, establishing just how much the film is catching on with fans. You can check out the full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix movie chart below!

1. In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

“Stranded far from land and hunted by a massive whale, desperate sailors must survive brutal trials in this Ron Howard drama inspired by a true story.”

2. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (2024)

“Kevin Costner directs, co-wrote and stars in this ‘gorgeous, sprawling’ epic (Vulture) following the settlers who establish the frontier town of Horizon.”

3. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

“This Mad Max prequel follows the origin story of Furiosa, from the grasslands of the Green Place of Many Mothers to the deadly world of the Wasteland.”

4. Carry-On (2024)

“Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman star in this adrenaline-fueled thriller about a TSA agent facing a deadly ultimatum on Christmas Eve.”

5. The Watchers (2024)

“When Mina’s car breaks down in a bleak forest, three strangers take her to their bunker — where mysterious creatures take note of their every move.”

6. Interstellar (2014)

“With humanity teetering on the brink of extinction, a group of astronauts travels through a wormhole in search of another inhabitable planet.”

7. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

“During WWII, the only US Women’s Army Corps unit of color stationed overseas takes on an impossible mission in Tyler Perry’s drama based on a true story.”

8. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

“Bikini Bottom is in a panic when a pirate steals the Krabby Patty’s secret recipe. SpongeBob and his pals embark on a mission to bring it back.”

9. Despicable Me (2010)

“Gru needs to steal the moon. Margo, Edith and Agnes need to find a dad. Together, this unlikely family tries to do both before bedtime.”

10. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

“More gadgets, more Minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”