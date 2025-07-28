A Twisted Horror Movie With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes Is Finally About To Hit Cinemas

With an 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming premiere of this new horror movie starring real-life married couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie is even more exciting. Franco (Superbad, Now You See Me) and Brie (Mad Men, The Lego Movie) met at a Mardi Gras party in New Orleans back in 2011, and married in 2017. This makes their casting as couple Tim and Millie in this 2025 horror movie metatextual and believable, which makes the twisted nature of this flick even more shocking and raw.

This isn’t the first time Franco and Brie have worked together on-screen, but 2025’s upcoming Together will show them like never before. Written and directed by Michael Shanks in his directorial debut, Together puts Franco’s Tim and Brie’s Millie front-and-center as a couple in turmoil after they move to the countryside and begin to experience horrific bodily changes after encountering a mysterious force. Thankfully, there are only a few more days before Together finally hits theaters in the United States on July 30, 2025.

2023’s Somebody I Used to Know was the first time Franco and Brie co-wrote a movie together, while Brie starred in the project as reality TV series showrunner Ally, with Franco directing. Brie also starred in Franco’s 2020 directorial debut, horror movie The Rental, while they acted together in 2017’s The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist. Together will mark their most daring and grotesque shared project yet, however, with Shanks’ script delivering thrills, shocks, and bodily horror as Tim and Millie find themselves in a co-dependency nightmare.

Michael Shanks made the 2021 Blacklist with his script for thriller Hotel Hotel Hotel Hotel, while he’s also written a number of short films. Together marks his feature film directorial debut, however, and the 2025 horror has already received a huge amount of critical attention and praise. Critics praise its unsettling nature, the combination of body horror and rom-com themes, its clever casting choices, and its emotional honesty, with Together seemingly walking the line between fear and fun perfectly. This makes it one of 2025’s most-anticipated new movies, and spells good news for Shanks’ career following its premiere.

Together is set to hit theaters in the United States on July 30, 2025, after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025. The movie has been produced by 30West, Tango Entertainment, Picturestart, 1.21, and Princess Pictures, and will be distributed by NEON in the US and Kismet Movies in Australia. Together is one of the most highly-anticipated horror movies of the year, and certainly one to watch on the big-screen.

