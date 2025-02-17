7 Movies You Need to Watch If You Love the Alien Franchise

The Alien franchise has delivered terrors and thrills for 45 years, producing nine movies along the way. Beginning with Ridley Scott’s 1979 film Alien, the IP has grown into a vast universe, all revolving around the frightening extraterrestrial creatures known as xenomorphs. Following Scott’s initial classic, James Cameron helmed its sequel Aliens in 1986. Two more Alien movies involving Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley were made before the franchise moved toward two Alien vs. Predator spinoffs and the prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. The most recent Alien film is 2024’s Alien: Romulus, which was widely praised as a return to form for the franchise. A pioneer in the sci-fi horror genre, Alien has inspired so many other movies, and more than a few of them make worthy comparisons to Scott, Cameron, and others’ visions.

The TV series Alien: Earth is set to premiere this year, adding another chapter to the beloved franchise. In the meantime, these seven movies are perfect for fans to satisfy their craving for Alien‘s unmatched exhilaration and horror.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Strange happenings in outer space are the focal point of the 1968 Stanley Kubrick classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. The movie follows a pair of space travelers and their A.I. supercomputer, who wander through the cosmos in search of a mysterious artifact’s origin. Today, 2001: A Space Odyssey is recognized as one of the greatest movies of all time, and for good reason. Set to a musical score for the ages, Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece delivers gorgeous visuals and intricate depictions of spaceflight. 2001: A Space Odyssey‘s narrative is additionally full of suspense, much like the Alien movies. Even though Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood’s astronauts don’t fight monsters, the bizarre occurrences involving the unknown artifact and their A.I. companion generate an unsettling atmosphere that permeates the movie.

Cloverfield

Matt Reeves’ 2008 film Cloverfield offers a unique perspective on monster horror. The movie follows a friend group’s battle for survival as an enormous alien creature rampages through New York City. A major part of what makes Cloverfield so scary is its found-footage filming style. Michael Stahl-David’s Rob Hawkins documents the harrowing night from his camera, thus audiences witness the onslaught of death and destruction in an astonishingly realistic manner. At first, not much of the monster is seen, but Cloverfield eventually delivers plenty of terrifying close-ups of the giant. Although Cloverfield takes place on Earth rather than in outer space, the movie’s story compares well to the Alien movies due to its emphasis on shock, gore, and an eerie atmosphere that sends chills down viewers’ spines.

Sunshine

Those looking for an underrated sci-fi thriller should look no further than 2007’s Sunshine. The Danny Boyle-directed movie features excellent performances from Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Michelle Yeoh, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benedict Wong, and more. Sunshine takes place 50 years in the future when the dying Sun has left Earth on the verge of freezing, and the last hopes rest on a crew of astronauts who set out to reignite the Sun with a fission bomb. Alien fans will love Sunshine because Boyle’s film is not only visually stunning but details a suspenseful narrative with numerous plot twists. Threats emerge from various sources throughout the astronauts’ journey, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. Although Sunshine‘s final act doesn’t quite stick the landing, the movie remains a compelling sci-fi epic that stacks up to the Alien movies by replicating much of the popular franchise’s tension and mystery.

Annihilation

It may require multiple viewings to fully absorb Annihilation‘s deep symbolism (beneath its outlandish story), but the 2018 Alex Garland movie has earned its status as an outstanding sci-fi thriller. Headlined by Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Oscar Isaac, Annihilation sees a group of scientists exploring a mysterious zone known as “the Shimmer,” inhabited by mutated plants and animals. Unexpected twists and dangerous surprises define Annihilation‘s story, which also functions as an allegory for terminal illnesses. Those who love the Alien franchise can turn to Annihilation for a thought-provoking tale filled with terror and emotion. Garland’s film also contains the same wondrous visuals and suspenseful air that Alien fans have grown to adore.

Life

2017’s Life clearly took a lot of inspiration from the Alien movies. When astronauts on the International Space Station learn that there’s life on Mars, they soon discover that whatever’s alive on the Red Planet proves to be a much bigger threat than they every imagined. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Life is led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ryan Reynolds. The riveting story will feel very familiar to fans of the Alien franchise, as Life seamlessly blends sci-fi and horror with plenty of tension and unsettling feelings. The movie’s fixation on an unknown life form is reminiscent of Alien‘s ever-developing story surrounding the xenomorphs, and Life generates a similar air of terror around its alien creature. Held together by some impressive acting performances by its main stars, Life should be up next on Alien fans’ watchlists.

Event Horizon

Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 movie Event Horizon exhibits a ton of similarities to the Alien films. Led by perennial sci-fi talents Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill, the movie takes audiences on a wild journey as a rescue starship crew investigates a missing vessel that has suddenly reappeared. The looming threat of an extraterrestrial entity makes Event Horizon feel like a perfect companion piece to any Alien movie. Event Horizon successfully meshes supernatural elements with its sci-fi backdrop of space exploration, additionally featuring high-quality visual effects and a musical score that sets a chilling tone. Anderson’s spectacular film delivers the heart-pounding suspense and exhilarating action required to stand next to the Alien films.

Predator

Fans of the Alien films will find a worthy match in 1987’s Predator. Helmed by John McTiernan, the movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a group of soldiers who encounter a powerful alien creature in the Central American jungle. The outer space factor obviously isn’t at play here, but Predator makes a formidable companion to the Alien movies. The concept of being hunted by a strange and deadly life form is Alien‘s bread and butter, and Predator implements its own version of that trope. It’s a great sci-fi action film that also incorporates aspects of the horror genre through its eerie setting and frightening extraterrestrial antagonist. Alien fanatics will likely enjoy the thrilling and creepy story combined with Schwarzenegger’s star power. After watching Predator, fans should also check out the film’s numerous sequels and spinoffs such as 1990’s Predator 2, 2010’s Predators, and 2022’s Prey — all of which expand the original movie’s lore.

