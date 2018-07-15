‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Opens to $44 Million, ‘Skyscraper’ to $25 Million

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will win this weekend at the box office, whiel Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Skyscraper collapses.

Hotel Transylvania 3 will earn $44 million from 4,267 location in its opening weekend. Meanwhile, Skyscraper will underperform with just $25 million after being projected for up to $40 million in its first weekend, falling into third place behind Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some analysts now wonder if Skyscraper‘s disappointing opening be a sign of Rock fatigue. Johnson has been starring in a number of blockbusters and his most recent films, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage, both surprised at the box office, but Skyscraper‘s low numbers suggest the tide may be turning. Then again, the Chinese market help to boost Skyscraper‘s numbers considerably.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will drop about 59 percent from its opening weekend win, earning in the range of $28 million in its second weekend at the box office to bring its domestic total to $132 million.

Disney-Pixar’s animated hit Incredibles 2 will move into fourth place with $16 million for the weekend, bringing its box office total to $535 million.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the latest installment of the big budget dinosaur franchise, moves in fifth place in its fourth weekend. The film will earn $15 million this weekend and bring its box office total to $363 million.

Blumhouse horror prequel The First Purge finds itself in sixth place in its second weekend. The film will earn $9.5 million, bringing its total close to $50 million.

Sci-fi comedy Sorry To Bother You will earn $4 million for a seventh-place finish in its second weekend, bringing its box office total to $5.1 million.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Opening Weekend

Friday: $16.3 million

Weekend: $44 million

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Week Two

Friday: $8.4 million

Weekend: $28 million

Total: $132 million

Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

3. Skyscraper

Opening Weekend

Friday: $9.1 million

Weekend: $25 million

Former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford now assesses security for skyscrapers. He’s on assignment in China when he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family, which is trapped inside the building, above the fire line.

Skyscraper is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan.

4. Incredibles 2

Week Five

Friday: $4.4 million

Weekend: $16 million

Total: $535 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Week Four

Friday: $4.1 million

Weekend: $14.9 million

Total: $361.8 million

Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinosaurs, while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Isabella Sermon, and Geraldine Chaplin joining the cast.

6. The First Purge

Week Two

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $9.5 million

Total: $49.8 million

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the others, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

The First Purge is a prequel to the previous Purge movies. The film is directed by Gerard McMurray and stars Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Kristen Solis and Marisa Tomei.

7. Sorry To Bother You

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $4 million

Total: $5.1 million

In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, Calif., telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory. As Green’s career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift, a cocaine-snorting CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams.

Sorry To Bother You is written and directed by Boots Riley and stars Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Danny Glover, Steven Yeun, and Armie Hammer.

8. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Week Three

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $42.7 million

FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. When the young girl is seen as collateral damage, the two men will determine her fate as they question everything that they are fighting for.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan. The film stars Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan, Isabela Moner, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener.

9. Uncle Drew

Week Three

Friday: $975,000

Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $36.5 million

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend UNCLE DREW (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.

10. Ocean’s 8

Week Six

Friday: $866,000 million

Weekend: $2.9 million

Total: $132.5 million

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.