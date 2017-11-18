How ‘The Incredibles’ Should Have Ended

Its been over a decade since The Incredibles opened in theaters and it would have been a very different movie if Mr. Incredible had just been a little more patient with Buddy.

As the latest video from How It Should Have Ended shows, if Mr. Incredible had just taken Buddy seriously, he could have avoided a lot of problems and ended up with some pretty nice gadgets in return. Sure, as Batman points out, that would be something akin to child labor, but Buddy wanted to participate, right?

Check out the video above.

The Incredibles are finally getting ready to make their return to the big screen. Disney announced the sequel’s new cast members earlier this week and today released the first teaser trailer for the movie, which got some strong reactions from eager fans.

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 – but this time Helen is in the spotlight, leaving Bob at home with Violet and Dash to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

The Incredibles 2 features Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brad Bird all returning to voice their characters from the first film. New voices joining the cast include John Ratzenberger, Bob Odenkirk, and Catherine Keener.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, the writer and director of the original film, The Incredibles 2 opens in theaters on June 15, 2018.