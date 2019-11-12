How to Get a Free Year of Disney+ Through Verizon

We’re a short time away now from the launch of Disney+, the Walt Disney Company’s highly-anticipated streaming service set to be the exclusive streaming home to all of Disney’s content, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar’s library, and the Star Wars franchise — including the new series, The Mandalorian. A subscription to the service costs a competitive $6.99 per month, but Verizon customers will have the chance to get Disney+ for a full year for free, sweetening the deal perhaps even more than the extensive library of content that Disney+ is offering — and here’s to get in on it.

While the Verizon Disney+ offer itself won’t actually go live until the launch of Disney+ on Tuesday, November 12 (the Verizon site lists that time as 6 a.m. EST) and the more specific details of how to set everything up will work won’t come out until then — Verizon users and those interested in becoming Verizon users to take advantage of the deal were able to get on an email list for instructions at launch — the basics of how to get Disney+ free with Verizon are pretty straightforward. There are a few ways to be eligible. First, for those using Verizon for wireless service, users have to currently have Verizon’s wireless service and be enrolled in one of their unlimited data plans. There are several plans that fall under this umbrella, but there are some specific, non-unlimited plans that do not count. Prepaid accounts, users still on one of Verizon’s older, grandfathered in plans, and business accounts are not eligible. You do not have to be a new customer for this option — meaning you can switch from an ineligible plan to one of the unlimited plans for the deal. Being a new Verizon Fios (and by “new” they include users switching over to Fios) home internet customer will also make you eligible — but the key here is new. If you’re already a Fios customer or are a Fios Business customer, this choice doesn’t apply. The final eligibility option is to be a new Verizon 5G wireless home internet customer — and the same rules apply here that apply for the Fios service: must be a new customer or switching to the service, though in this case, 5G is available only in limited cities.

If those situations apply, congratulations you can get free Disney+ for a year thanks to Verizon. But there’s more to consider. You also don’t have to sign up for Disney+ through Verizon directly. If you’ve already pre-purchased Disney+ you still get that free year. The details on Verizon’s FAQ page indicate that “our pre-purchase will be paused and resume after the Verizon promo period. If you pre-purchased a monthly subscription through Disney, or a monthly or annual subscription through a third party, the Verizon promotional offer will begin when you enroll through Verizon but will not automatically replace your pre-purchased subscription. After you enroll and complete the account setup, you will be sent an email with information about how to manage your pre-purchased subscription.” If you’ve paid for the three-year subscription, you will also still get a free year, though it’s likely the instructions for how to set that up will be included when Verizon sends their launch email.

Now, while this likely sounds pretty great for Verizon users who are also excited for Disney+, there are a few details to remember. The Disney+ deal with Verizon is one that won’t last forever, but users do have a bit of time to set things up. The deal is available for users to sign up for between November 12, 2019 and June 1, 2020. Your free year starts on the date of enrollment. Also, the ESPN+ and Hulu bundle with Disney+ that costs $12.99 isn’t included as part of the Verizon deal. The Verizon deal is just for Disney+. And, as for what happens when the year is up? Generally, once the Verizon deal ends, you will automatically be renewed at $6.99 per month and will be billed through Verizon rather than Disney. However, that will be a little different if you’re set up on the annual or multi-year plan through Disney. In that case, Disney will bill you. However, you will also want to check the fine print on your signup with Verizon generally simply because for users in some states, when the year is up, the subscription simply won’t automatically renew.

